Summer's almost over and now we're going to start heading into the busiest part of the tech season. So far, Apple has already share its plans with an event set to take place on September 12, now Google has started sending out invites to its event that will take place on October 4. As far as what to expect, the event should showcase the companies next Pixel devices and we might even see new wearables.

While Google has yet to post the news on its social platforms, the news comes from YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) of the invitation for the event. From the looks of it, the in-person event will take place in New York, and while the company hasn't shared what exactly will be shown off, we have a pretty good idea of what's to come thanks to months or leaks and rumors.

In two months time, we expect Google to show its next generation smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. As far as the design, we're getting pretty similar looking devices when compared to the previous models, but there will be notable changes like improvements to the cameras, and the possible inclusion of an IR thermometer. The phones will also pack a new Tensor G3 chip and will also arrive with Android 14 and some nifty software features as well.

For the most part, this should be a pretty standard release, but there are some things that Google could improve that would really take these phones over the top, like an improved fingerprint reader, display refresh rate parity between the standard and Pro models, and more. In addition to the new smartphones, there's also the chance that Google will introduce a new smartwatch with the Pixel Watch 2.

Last year's Pixel Watch was one of the best smartwatches for Android users and many are expecting marked improvements for the successor like longer battery life, improved health and fitness tracking, better accessory support, and more. Of course, we won't know what's to come until the date finally arrives, but luckily, October 4 isn't that far off.