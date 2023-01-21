Last week, Google released a new update for its Pixel Live Wallpapers app, bringing it to version 2.1. Unfortunately, that update seemed to break compatibility with older Pixel devices, leaving previously compatible devices in the dark when it came to access to the app via the Google Play Store. Well, as luck would have it, it looks like the previous update might have locked out older Pixel device owners by mistake, as the latest update to the Pixel Live Wallpapers app brings back compatibility back to older Pixel smartphones.

The initial problem was reported a week ago by 9to5Google, sharing that the latest update to the Pixel Live Wallpapers app wasn't installing on the news outlet's Pixel 4a. The outlet thought that it was a bit of strange issue considering that version 2.1 update didn't introduce anything new. Upon checking further, the outlet found that the app was no longer compatible with the device, and didn't offer any particular reason for the change. This is quite strange considering that Pixel 4a devices are supported until at least August 2023.

Luckily, it looks like things are all better now, with the latest version that was released, coming in at version 2.1.502780767. As stated before, the latest update fixes the problem. Unfortunately, older Pixel device owners will still not gain access to the latest live wallpapers introduced in the latest Pixel Feature Drop like the Bloom wallpaper collection.

Of course, if you're not into downloading an app just to get new wallpapers from Google, you can always just download them direct, as we have posted in the past about the wallpaper for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 smartphones. If you're looking to explore more wallpapers, we have some excellent suggestions when it comes to 4K wallpapers that can be used on your PC, smartphone and other compatible devices.

Source: 9to5Google