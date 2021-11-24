Google Pixel’s Now Playing feature prepares to add a “Favorites” tab

Now Playing is one of the marquee features of the Pixel software experience. On the Pixel 6 series, Now Playing gained a search button on the lockscreen, allowing users to quickly lookup songs that Google failed to identity. And soon it will also let you like songs so you can find all your favorite tracks in one place.

9to5Google has unearthed new evidence within the Andriod System Intelligence app that hints at the Now Playing feature getting a new favorite tab and a redesign for the bottom bar. According to the publication, the current chronological feed will become the History tab, and each song entry that appears there will have a heart icon next to it. When you tap on the heart icon, that song gets added to the new “Favorites” tab, allowing you to “remember tracks you like when you hear them.” You can also add favorites by tapping the note next to the track name on your lock screen or tapping the heart icon in a Now Playing notification.

Just got the latest Android System Intelligence update, and it looks like Now Playing will soon add a favorites feature. This was also spotted by @9to5Google a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/fByKx1hBvZ — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 24, 2021

The new Favorites tab and the bottom bar redesign haven’t rolled out yet. It will most likely arrive first on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro before making it to older Pixels.

For the uninitiated, the Now Playing feature made its debut on the Pixel 2 series back in 2018 and has remained an important aspect of the Pixel software experience. The feature uses a combination of onboard hardware, software, and Google’s machine learning trick to identify songs playing in the background. Although it was meant to be a Pixel-exclusive feature, it has been ported to other Android devices via custom ROMs and Xposed/Magisk modules.