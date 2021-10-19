Google’s Pixel Pass bundles key services into one subscription for U.S. Pixel 6 customers

Google has just launched the long-awaited Google Pixel 6 series. There’s a whole lot to love about both devices, but the company has been working on more than just its smartphones. The Pixel Pass is seemingly the company’s answer to Apple One with a carrier plan rolled into it as well. The difference is that you must purchase a device along with it.

Google revealed that the Pixel Pass will contain key first-party services such as Google One, Play Pass, YouTube Premium, and network coverage through Google Fi. You can sign up for it with the purchase of a new Pixel device through either the Google Fi website or the Google Store. You’ll also get an extended warranty for your new Pixel smartphone with the Pixel Pass.

The Pixel Pass is essentially an avenue to avail of ad-free YouTube, on-demand games from the Play Store, and extended cloud storage through Google Drive. It’s the ultimate Google experience for your smartphone, packing the best of Google’s services into one package. Even better, you get coverage on Google Fi too, meaning that your carrier plan is rolled into it as well.

Prices start at $45 a month for the Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixel 6 Pro. After two years, subscribers can upgrade to a new smartphone. Customers can cancel their subscription before the end of the two-year period, but they’ll need to pay off the rest of the phone and they will lose access to their subscription services. It does not include a carrier plan by default, but you can get it via Google Fi. Google’s Pixel Pass page is live

Developing…