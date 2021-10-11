Google’s Pixel Pass appears to be its answer to Apple One

Google appears to be going all-in on the Pixel 6 series. We know pretty much everything there is to know about it already, but there are still some details that haven’t come out yet. While Google will be officially launching the devices on October 19th, a massive leak corroborated basically everything that had already leaked, along with giving us even more information. Apparently, the company is working on a Pixel Pass that can be bundled along with the purchase of a new Pixel smartphone, and it includes YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, and Google Fi.

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription. Contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi.#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

This leak comes from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee from the This is Tech Today channel, who has already leaked quite a lot about the Pixel 6 series. We’ve seen a hands-on, some photo samples, and even potential pricing, all thanks to Lee. The graphic leaked by Lee shows a purchase flow for a Pixel Pass. It also explains what it’s composed of, and how it should be sold to users.

The Pixel Pass looks like it could be a definitive competitor to Apple’s Apple One subscription. For context, an Apple One subscription is an all-in-one subscription service that contains major Apple services, though does not have to be purchased with a device. There are also three tiers that offer more services or more iCloud storage, with the highest tier offering 2TB of iCloud storage.

From what we can see, the Pixel Pass has three major components that the user gets: a Pixel smartphone, the company’s major first-party services, and an extended warranty period. It can be purchased through Google Fi (both new or existing subscribers) or through the Google Store for a carrier-unlocked device that works with all major U.S. carriers. A Pixel device has to be purchased at the same time, and an option will be made available to trade in an older phone too. Users are also required to apply for financing.

The Pixel Pass seems to be Google’s answer to the Apple One subscription, and also may be part of a major push to sell Pixel devices, particularly in the U.S. The Pixel Pass does not appear to be an international offering, although it may be announced for international buyers at the company’s launch event.