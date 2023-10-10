Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, which means you can get some great deals on just about anything from Oct. 10-11. And the same goes for smartphones, such as Google Pixel devices. You won't necessarily get the all-new Google Pixel 8 series or the Pixel Watch 2 on sale, but you can save on a lot of other Pixel phones and other accessories.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a $399 $499 Save $100 Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget-conscious. And best of all, it's even cheaper this Prime Day. $399 at Amazon

Starting off with the Pixel 7a, this is an excellent price for an already sensibly priced mid-ranger. It has the company's Tensor G2 that powered the Pixel 7 series, some amazing cameras, and a 90Hz display. While it's missing out on a couple premium features, the experience isn't all that different from the regular Pixel 7. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you won't get much better than this at this price point.

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch $210 $350 Save $140 The Pixel Watch 2 is making its way to wrists soon, but that means you can get some nice savings on the last-generation model. It's still stylish, and it comes with a lot of health and fitness features on Wear OS. $210 at Amazon

It may have been eclipsed by the recently launched Pixel Watch 2, but I've personally been using the original Pixel Watch since it launched last year. Battery woes aside, it's been an excellent companion for working out, exercise tracking, and also getting notifications on my wrist. Are there better smartwatches? Sure, but at this new price point? If you're considering picking up a smartwatch, the Pixel Watch at this massive 40% discount might be a good place to start.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $119 $199 Save $80 The Google Buds Pro are a solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and can even block out some background noise. Normally, they're a bit pricey, but you can save $80 this week. $119 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are another Pixel accessory that I use religiously, and at this price, they're an absolute steal. Seriously. You won't get much better than these for $119, and with an update that improved the equalization, they're some of the best on the market today. If you get them for Prime Day, you'll get them just in time for the big new update that Google revealed for them alongside the Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Google Pixel Buds A Series $59 $99 Save $40 Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are a great buy for those who want a premium build and great audio output at an affordable price. And now they're even more affordable at just $59. $59 at Amazon

If you're looking to get in on the Google Pixel Buds action but don't want to break the bank, then the Pixel Buds A-Series are still a solid choice. They're not as good as the Pro earphones, but they're also half the price normally. And with Prime Day deals, you can get them for even less. You still get features like Google Assistant integration. They have pretty good sound too, making them an all-round great option if you're just on a budget.

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet $409 $499 Save $90 The Google Pixel Tablet is an excellent tablet with the most polished and optimized Android software for a widescreen. The included speaker dock adds to the overall experience. You can save $90 during October's Prime Day event. $409 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet was a bit of a surprise reveal a couple of years ago, but it offers what XDA's Arif Bacchus calls "the best Android tablet experience ever." It has optimized software for the tablet experience with a dock that can turn it into a Google Home with louder speakers. Powered by Tensor G2 as well, it's powerful and capable of doing practically everything that you'd want to throw at a tablet.

Some great Google Pixel deals here

Google's Pixel devices are some of the best on the market in the Android world. While the Pixel Watch has already been usurped by a souped-up version of itself, you can save a lot of money going for the last generation. The same goes for the Pixel 7a, too, which offers a massive saving over the newly-released Pixel 8 series, especially when you don't lose that much.

As for audio, I would wholly recommend the Google Pixel Buds Pro. I've used a lot of earphones in the last year, and the Pixel Buds Pro are still the ones that I keep going back to. They're comfortable, sound great, and are still actively supported.