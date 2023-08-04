Key Takeaways Smartphone repair has become more convenient in recent years, with partnerships between retailers like Best Buy and repair services like uBreakiFix.

Best Buy is reportedly training employees to handle Google Pixel smartphone repairs in-store through its Geek Squad section, expanding Google's repair options.

While the program may initially be limited to pilot stores, partnering with Best Buy could improve the customer experience and provide quicker repairs, especially for fragile devices like foldable smartphones.

It used to be a pain to get your smartphone repaired, having to wait weeks at a time for it to be sent out to a repair center. But over the past few years, things have dramatically improved, with repair partnerships with giant retailers like Best Buy, third-party repair services like uBreakiFix, and manufacturers even making self-service an option with parts availability through vendors like iFixit. Apparently, Samsung isn't the only one pushing its repair efforts further, with a new report sharing that Best Buy could soon offer Pixel repairs in-store at select locations.

The news comes from 9to5Google speaking with its sources, with certain Best Buy locations currently training employees to handle Google Pixel smartphone repairs in-store. This type of service repair would be handled through its Geek Squad segment and could end up being an additional local repair option where customers can go to get repairs on their Pixel smartphones.

As of now, Google does offer in-store services through its own retail stores, and also through uBreakiFix locations as well. But partnering with Best Buy would dramatically increase Google's reach, giving more people an opportunity to bring their Pixel smartphone into a store to have it serviced. Unfortunately, this program probably won't roll out to all Best Buy locations, and for the time being, will instead be designated to just pilot stores, before expanding to other locations.

With Google slowly expanding its Pixel lineup every year, having a partner like Best Buy to service these products could create a better customer experience. Google recently introduced its Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. While slab smartphones and tablets are relatively resilient, foldables are still a bit more fragile, and having a quick turnaround for repair on these types of devices could be a huge deal for some. Of course, nothing is set in stone, so there's always the chance that this program may not reach a public phase, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.