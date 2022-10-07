Google rolls out new “Natural Elements” ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds for Pixel devices

Google finally launched the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch at its Made by Google event yesterday. The company’s latest flagships bring several hardware and software improvements over the Pixel 6 lineup from last year, including better cameras, brighter displays, the new Tensor G2 SoC, and a host of Pixel-exclusive machine learning features, like Photo Unblur, Audio Message Transcriptions in Google Messages, Cough and Snore detection, and more. In addition, the Pixel 7 series also comes with new ringtone, alarm, and notification sounds, and you can get them on your older Pixel by updating the Sounds app on your device.

The new ringtone, alarm, and notification sounds are available in version 3.0 of the Sounds app on Google Pixel devices. According to Mishaal Rahman, the app has 12 new sounds on offer, namely Awakening, Busy Bee, Cloud Drift, Dewdrop, Dusty Plain, Garden Breeze, Log Drum, Mingle, Night Song, Songbird, Voyages, and Woodpecker. These sounds appear as part of a new category in the Sounds app called “Natural Elements.”

New ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds are now available through an update to the Pixel’s Sounds app. These are all categorized as “Natural Elements”. Uploaded the APK to @APKMirror CC @ArtemR. Editing this tweet just to test it out😀 pic.twitter.com/YqZLCShdbb — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 6, 2022

The update has started rolling out to users via the Play Store, and it should reach your device in the coming days. If you don’t wish to wait, you can download the APK from APKMirror and sideload it on your device. Unfortunately, the app only works on Google Pixel devices and, even if you sideload it on a non-Pixel smartphone, you won’t be able to access the included sounds.

