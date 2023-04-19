Despite Google's Pixel Tablet first making an appearance roughly a year ago, we've yet to see the device making its way to retail channels. Anticipations run high for Google's upcoming tablet, with hopes that it could become one of the best Android tablets on the market. The company has shared its ambitions with the tablet since its public debut, and although we've been getting leaks here and there, it's still unclear as to when this device will make its real debut. As we wait for that to happen, it looks like the Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock has popped up on Amazon, which could really mean anything at this point, but let's hope that the tablet isn't far behind.

Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock or Charging Speaker Dock?

Navigating to the Amazon listing, there isn't much to glean, as the listing is pretty bare-bones. What the list does offer is a clean image of the product, which, if you've been keeping up with all the previous leaks, is nothing new. While the product is listed as a Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock, in the description, it makes mention of a Charging Speaker Dock, with one supporting wireless charging and another that would have the same feature but would also have a speaker. So at this point, it's unclear if this is the same product or just a mistake in the listing.

There have been reports that the Pixel Tablet will come bundled with a Charging Speaker Dock, which makes sense considering Google's ambitions in the smart home space with this product. But there have also been reports of there being two different charging docks, but it's unclear whether both docks will make an appearance or Google has pivoted to just offering one. Although it cannot be seen in the Amazon listing image, the Charging Speaker Dock will use a barrel jack connector on the rear for power, which means that there will not be a USB adapter in the box.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this listing is that it offers dimensions for the product, coming in at ‎6.65 x 3.71 x 2.77 inches. So if this measurement is accurate, the dock will take up very little space. Furthermore, it looks like its product color is officially labeled as "hazel," with the model number coming in as "GMD6J". In addition to all of the above, we get the usual ASIM number, but digging on third-party websites, we can see the EAN (019357503620), UPC (193575036205), and SKU (B0C289M2GC) for this product. While it's hard to say if all of this information is accurate, it's interesting to see it all pop up on a reputable retailer like Amazon.

Source: 9to5Google

Going, going, gone...

It's hard to say just how long the page was listing its pricing. At the time of publication, the page was in its modified form, which removed pricing and the release date. As of now, the page has been completely pulled, which could lend some accuracy to the release date and price. Though we weren't able to save the page before the alteration, 9to5Google also spotted the listing with pricing and release date intact. The charging dock will apparently cost $129, and it had a release date of May 10, 2023. If that date sounds familiar, it's because Google I/O 2023 will also take place on May 10.

Source: 9to5Google

Pixel Tablet specification, build materials, colors, and physical privacy switch

While news about the tablet from Google has been scarce, we've seen countless rumors and leaks appear over the past several months, with the most recent leak giving us new details about its colors, specifications, and a physical privacy switch. Reportedly, the Pixel Tablet will be powered by a Tensor G2 processor that will come paired with 8GB RAM. When it comes to internal storage, it seems there will be two options, and although details have not been confirmed, early reports stated 128GB and 256GB internal storage options would be likely.

One of the more interesting parts of the latest leak was that the tablet would include a physical switch that would disable the microphone and camera on the device. While it's great to have a device that can take immediate action from voice commands, sometimes there's a genuine concern when it comes to privacy, so having this kind of option is great for consumers. While we have seen the green and beige colors of the Pixel Tablet in Google's official marketing materials, there will apparently be up to four color choices available for purchase. As of now, it's still unclear what the other color choices may be.

As far as materials, the tablets will be built with "100 percent recycled aluminum" and will feature a unique "nano-ceramic" coating. The combination of these two materials should make the tablet feel sturdy but also bring a refined feeling with a smooth finish that's elegant to the touch. It's unclear when this tablet will make an appearance and how much it will cost. There have been reports that it will come in June, but from what we have seen today, there's a good chance that the tablet will be announced at this year's Google I/O alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a.