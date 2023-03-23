It'll be nearly a year now since we first got an official reveal of Google's Pixel Tablet. Since then, the company has shared more information about the device, showcasing it at its Made By Google event towards the end of last year. During the presentation, the company gave the world a detailed look at its design, processor, and even its charging speaker dock that would allow the tablet to convert into a smart display. Now, we're getting an even better look at the dock, along with new details about how it will interact with the upcoming tablet.

As you can see from the photos, the dock looks similar to the version we saw late last year, featuring a cloth like material wrapped around the device and a single power port on the rear. While there are reports that two different docks are in the development, it's not clear whether this is the charging speaker dock or just the charging variant. In addition to the newly leaked renders, the folks at 9to5Google have unearthed some new information by deep diving into an APK, revealing that when the tablet is docked, it will activate something called Hub Mode. This will not only allow content to stream from the Pixel Tablet, but will also allow content to be streamed to the device as well.

As far as what Google has shared, the charging speaker dock will give users a new experience while keeping the tablet charged up. The most obvious is that you'll get a more robust audio experience, but you'll also gain easy access to a number of smart home features, supported by Android. When docked, the tablet will also offer a personal screensaver experience pulling photos from Google Photos. In addition, Google shared that it took care with the magnets embedded in the charging speaker dock, giving it just the right amount of hold when a tablet is docked, but also allowing users to easily pull off the tablet when it's time to use it on the go.

As far as when this device will release is anyone's guess. But with Google I/O just around the corner, there's a good chance we might see the device make its official "debut" at the event.

Source: 9to5Google, SnoopyTech (Twitter)