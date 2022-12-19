The tablet and dock combo is on sale for just $400, but you probably shouldn't buy it

Google gave us our first glimpse at the Pixel Tablet at I/O in May. Since then, we've learned quite a bit about the upcoming Android tablet and its docking station, with Google revealing additional information during the Pixel 7 series launch in October. Although the company still hasn't announced a launch date for the tablet, it has already made an appearance on Facebook Marketplace.

The unreleased Pixel Tablet is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace for just $400, complete with the official charger and docking station. While the listing doesn't share details about the tablet or how the seller managed to get their hands on it, it includes several images showcasing the tablet and docking station.

The tablet and dock shown in the images look almost indistinguishable from the ones Google showcased in official renders, leading us to believe that the listing could be legitimate. The tablet features chunky bezels around the display with a front-facing camera embedded in the top bezel, a USB Type-C port on the left edge flanked by speaker grilles, and two microphones on the top edge.

On the other hand, the dock features Google's 'G' logo, a charging port at the back, and pogo pins on the front face to connect to the tablet. It's finished in a woven fabric like Google's Nest smart speaker lineup.

As mentioned earlier, the listing doesn't reveal the Pixel Tablet's hardware specifications. However, previous leaks claim that it will pack Google's in-house Tensor SoC, a 10.95-inch display, up to 256GB storage, and two 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors. Google plans to launch the tablet early next year, and we expect the company to share more details in the weeks leading up to the launch.