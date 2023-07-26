Key Takeaways Google is considering the possibility of developing a foldable Android tablet. Furthermore, Apple may also be exploring the idea of a foldable iPad.

These products are currently just ideas and not scheduled for production. If Google proceeds, the foldable tablet could potentially launch as early as next year, making it the first of its kind in the Android tablet space.

This development is exciting for fans of foldable devices, and Google's introduction of the Pixel Fold has already made an impact on the Android ecosystem. Further improvements made for foldable phones will benefit other manufacturers and could also be advantageous for a potential foldable tablet release.

Over the past year, we've seen the popularity of foldables explode, with many different manufacturers bringing new and intriguing devices to market. While foldable smartphone choices are becoming more abundant, it looks like Google might be looking to bring the technology to an Android tablet in the near future.

The news was first reported by DigiTimes and spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, with the news outlet citing supply chain sources that a foldable tablet is currently being considered by Google. In addition, Apple's name was also thrown into the mix, which means, if Cupertino moves forward, there could be a foldable iPad sometime in the future.

It's important to note that these products are not currently scheduled to be produced, and instead, are just ideas at the moment. The source does state that if Google does move forward, we could see the device making its debut as early as next year, perhaps maybe even during Google I/O 2024. If Google were to launch this device, it would be quite unique, as it would be the first foldable Android tablet to date.

For those that are fans of foldables, this is quite an exciting moment. For Google, this year has been a big one, as the company has already introduced some major devices with its Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a. As we move closer to the end of the year, Google is expected to launch its Pixel 8 series devices. And for the most part, the brand has done a great job with its hardware so far.

Although its Pixel Fold might not be considered the best in class, the introduction of such a phone is sure to move the needle forward when it comes to Android. This will be a huge benefit to other manufacturers in the space and also these improvements to the OS to accommodate foldables will no doubt be beneficial if and when Google does release a foldable tablet.