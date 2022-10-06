Google is aiming to create an impact with its Pixel Tablet

During its Made by Google event, the company announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. With the Pixel Tablet, Google is not only introducing a new product, but it’s also trying to change the way we view and use the form factor. Rather than focus on the usual, Google stated upfront that it was not only considering form and function but also exploring how it could make an impact on consumers. In order truly create an impact, Google is focusing on the smaller details.

Although the Pixel Tablet looks like a standard device, it’s the details in its construction that really stand out. The base is made from recycled materials, while the exterior is created using a unique process that makes the tablet look and feel different. Google was able to accomplish this by fusing small ceramic particles into the outer layer in order to create what the company is calling a nano-ceramic coating. While it did its best to describe the feeling, this is going to be one of those things that will require a physical hands-on with the device in order to truly appreciate it.

#Pixel, meet tablet ✨#GooglePixelTablet is designed with premium materials and finishes, a gorgeous display, and the unmistakable smooth, rounded corners that fit right in with the Pixel family.¹ Coming 2023#MadeByGoogle ¹See video for info pic.twitter.com/Nc1Koqicdz — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

Google also talked about transforming the tablet experience, introducing a new way to use it in day-to-day life. In order to accomplish this, the company created a special accessory that can look good in any space and also add more purpose to a tablet. The company didn’t go too far with these ideas in its presentation, but it is going to offer a magnetic dock with an integrated speaker to resurrect tablets in other parts of the home when not in use. This sounds like a great idea, but we will have to wait and see how things pan out and how much these devices will cost.

Despite sharing a lot about its upcoming device, it still hasn’t shown all of its cards yet. We do know that the Pixel Tablet will be powered by Google’s latest Tensor G2 processor, and it will run an Android experience that will be unique to tablets. Although this device looks quite interesting, we will have to wait to hear more, as the Google Pixel Tablet is currently slated to arrive sometime in 2023.

Source: Google