Google Pixel Tablet $350 $500 Save $150 The Google Pixel Tablet is an excellent tablet with the most polished and optimized Android software for a widescreen. The included speaker dock adds to the overall experience. $350 at Amazon

The Pixel Tablet made its debut way back in 2023, and it became one of the best Android tablets around. The hardware is still pretty great, the software is fantastic, and the added functionality using the included charging speaker dock turns the entire thing into a Google Nest Hub replacement. Now it's at the lowest price it's ever been for Prime Day, and you'd be crazy to miss out on this fantastic deal.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet stands out among Android tablets primarily because of its charging speaker dock. This feature transforms the tablet into a smart speaker when docked and reverts to a tablet when detached, offering dual functionality that you can't get from any other tablet. If you've wanted a Google Home, why not just get a Google Pixel Tablet instead?

On top of that, the Pixel Tablet runs smoothly thanks to its fantastic software, developed by Google, and receiving regular Android updates before any other device. It’s powered by the Tensor G2 SoC, has 8GB of RAM, and offers up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet features an 11-inch display and comes in three colors: Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose.

For those looking for a versatile Android tablet, the Pixel Tablet is a solid choice. It combines high-performance hardware with reliable software and long-term support. The price includes the unique charging speaker dock, making it one of the best Android tablet deals of 2024. You really can't go wrong with this purchase, as a Google Nest Hub alone can set you back as much as $100. For a couple hundred more you get a full tablet, too, making this a real no-brainer.

