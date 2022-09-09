Google might be working on a ‘Pro’ version of the Pixel Tablet

Although the recently released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 update for Pixel devices doesn’t include many user-facing changes, it has revealed quite a few details about unreleased Pixel devices. The update not only includes mentions of two unannounced Pixel devices, codenamed Felix and Lynx, but also gives us a look at the Pixel Tablet’s docking capabilities. In addition, code spotted in the release suggests that Google could also be working on a ‘Pro’ version of the Pixel Tablet.

Google showcased the Pixel Tablet at its I/O developer conference this May. While the company did not share details about the tablet at the event, we’ve learned quite a bit about it over the last few months. One important detail we know about the Pixel Tablet is that Google internally refers to it with the codenames Tangor and T6.

Another thing is the existence of another, higher-end tablet. It is referred to as “T6Pro” or “tangorpro”, while the known tablet is “T6” or “tangor”. It seems to be in its early development stages, and the code doesn’t currently indicate any changes over the regular model. pic.twitter.com/2Fz7ob9LF7 — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 8, 2022

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has spotted a new device with the codenames Tangorpro and T6Pro in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1, suggesting that Google could be working on a ‘Pro’ variant of the Pixel Tablet. At the moment, the ‘Pro’ variant seems to be in the early stages of development. The code currently doesn’t indicate any differences between the two models, but that should change in subsequent releases. We’ll keep an eye out for more information about the alleged Pixel Tablet Pro, and we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Based on recent leaks, we know that the Pixel Tablet could feature Google’s first-gen Tensor SoC. Since Google has already shared some details about the Tensor G2 chip, we suspect that the ‘Pro’ model could pack the second-gen Tensor SoC.