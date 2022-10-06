The Google Pixel Tablet will double up as a smart display

At its Made by Google event today, Google finally launched the highly-anticipated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new devices pack the second-gen Tensor SoC, improved cameras, and better displays. In addition, they come with a host of cool machine-learning features. Along with the Pixel 7 series, Google launched its first Wear OS smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, at today’s event. It features a unique design with a host of customization options, all the fitness tracking features you’d need, and some useful integrations with Google’s suite of apps. In addition to these devices, Google also shed more light on the Pixel Tablet at today’s event, confirming one rumor we’ve been hearing for the last few weeks.

Although Google still hasn’t shared all details about the upcoming Pixel Tablet, it has now confirmed that it will ship a magnetic dock with the tablet that will help you use it like a smart display. In a press release, the company stated:

“Pixel Tablet pairs with a magnetic speaker dock to keep your device fully charged 24/7, delivering the best features of a smart display to a tablet. Pixel Tablet is designed to seamlessly transition from an at home display to an entertainment device you can take anywhere – making it one of the most versatile tablets that easily adapts to you.”

Recent leaks suggest that Google could offer two magnetic docks with the Pixel Tablet when it launches next year. The docks, codenamed korlan and yuzu, will likely connect with the tablet using the pogo pins on its back and seamlessly transition its interface from an Android tablet to a smart display. Users will also get options to personalize the UI to their preference and access smart home controls, reminders, and more on the tablet.

