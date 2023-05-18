Google Pixel Tablet For Google Home users Google has re-entered the tablet space after a while, and its all-new Pixel Tablet marks a great start. It features a large 10.95-inch display, the flagship Tensor G2 SoC, two 8MP cameras, and impressive battery life. But the best part is that it comes bundled with a Charging Speaker Dock that converts it into a handy smart display. $499 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy $499 at Google Store

Google has been away from the Android tablet market for so long that the Pixel Tablet almost feels like its first rodeo. The company is hoping to stand out in the sub-$500 category with a unique product that's bundled with a dock that keeps it charged and doubles up as a speaker. But it faces tough competition in this price segment from the brands like OnePlus, which also debuted its first tablet — the OnePlus Pad — not too long ago to compete for the same piece of the pie. So how does Google's first tablet compare to OnePlus' first attempt in the Android tablet space? That's exactly what we're here to find out. Let's take a look at the Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad comparison to find out which Android tablet is better to buy in 2023.

Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Price and availability

The Google Pixel Tablet was officially announced at Google I/O 2023's inaugural keynote on May 10. It'll be available to purchase in 128GB and 256GB variants when it goes on sale starting June 20, 2023. The base variant of the Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage will cost you $499, while the 256GB variant will add another $100. You can choose between Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose finishes, and you'll also get a color-matched charging dock accessory in the box with the tablet to complete the set.

The OnePlus Pad was officially announced in April and was available for pre-orders shortly after that. Folks living in the U.S. can pick one up right now from the OnePlus website for $479. It's only available in 8GB + 128GB configuration, and OnePlus has only launched it in the Halo Green color. You don't get a charging dock accessory with the OnePlus Pad, but the company has made some other accessories for it, including a magnetic keyboard, a stylus, and more — but those are extra. The OnePlus Pad, as you can see, is $20 cheaper and is available to buy right now, whereas the Pixel Tablet won't be out until next month.

Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Specifications

Let's peep the specs sheet of each tablet going head-to-head in this comparison to see how they stack up against one another on paper.



Google Pixel Tablet OnePlus Pad Brand Google OnePlus Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 CPU Tensor G2 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Operating System Android 13 OxygenOS-based on Android 13.1 Battery 27Wh 9,510mAh Battery, 67W SuperVooc Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP f/2.0, 8MP f/2.0 Rear: 13MP, 720p 30FPS, 1080p 30FPS, 4K 30FPS, EIS, Front: 8MP, 720p 30FPS, 1080p 30FPS, EIS Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95-inch 2560x1600p 60Hz LCD 11.61-inch LCD, 2800x2000 pixels, 30/60/90/120/144 Hz refresh rate, 120Hz/144Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits Price $499 $479 Size 10.2x6.7x0.3in (258x169x8.1mm), 17.4oz (493g) 10.2 x 7.5 x 0.3 inches (258 x 189.4 x 6.5mm), 1.09 lb (493 g) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, WLAN 2.4G/WLAN, 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G Colors Hazel, Rose, Porcelain Halo Green

Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Design and build quality

The first thing you'll notice about Google's Pixel Tablet is that it looks nothing like the current crop of Pixel phones on the market. It has a very minimal design with just a single camera sensor at the back, along with Google branding and a set of pogo pins. Some would say it's a refreshing design that makes it look different from other tablets on the market, but to me, personally, it looks a few generations old. XDA's Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods — who went hands-on with the Pixel Tablet at the Google I/O — says its aluminum casing with a nano-ceramic coating also feels similar to an older Pixel phone from the Pixel 5 era.

Neither of those two things necessarily makes the Pixel Tablet bad. It's just worth keeping in mind that you're not buying something that looks and feels like many other modern tablets on the market. It does come in three beautiful color options, though. My eyes are set on the Hazel colorway, but you can't go wrong with the Porcelain or Rose finishes either. The power button on the Pixel Tablet has an integrated fingerprint sensor, and you also get a quad-speaker setup on this device with three microphones for noise reduction when on calls and also for accessing your Google Assistant.

The pogo pins at the back, in case you're wondering, are used to connect the charging dock accessory that's included in the box with the tablet. The included dock looks and feels more like a Nest home speaker with a fabric finish on the outside. It sits flush on the desk and is color-matched to the tablet. It can charge the Pixel Tablet at 15W and doubles up as a speaker to fill a small to mid-size room with crisp and clear audio.

The OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, looks very similar to the OnePlus 11 flagship phone. It's instantly recognizable thanks to the circular camera sensor at the back. It features an aluminum alloy back with a unique circular pattern dubbed 'Star Orbit.' It adds more personality to the tablet and makes it look unique, in my opinion, even though you can only buy it in one color. The OnePlus Pad is also more comfortable to hold in hand due to the 2.5D curved edges. This tablet also features a quad-speaker setup for excellent audio output, and there's a power button on the top with the volume rockers located on the right. One thing to note about the OnePus Pad is that it doesn't have a fingerprint scanner, meaning you're only limited to Face Unlock or PIN/password for authentication. This is a glaring omission that sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise feature-packed tablet.

Both Pixel Tablet and the OnePlus Pad have almost the same footprint overall. However, the latter is a few grams heavier which you'll definitely notice, due to the metal enclosure, especially if you add a case to it for additional protection. Neither of the tablets has an official IP rating, but the Pixel Tablet is a tad more durable with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Display

Google's Pixel Tablet, in case you didn't know, sports a 10.95-inch LCD panel with support for a maximum resolution of up to 2560x1600 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The lack of an OLED panel on the Pixel Tablet is because of its intended use case as a smart home display that's always on and ready to go when you need it. LCD panels can display static images or elements for long periods of time without suffering from burn-in issues. The LCD panel isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, but what puts a stain on the Pixel Tablet is its support for only up to 60Hz refresh rate. It pales in comparison to not just the OnePlus Pad but many other devices on the market. It supports USI 2.0 stylus pens, but Google doesn't have an official stylus accessory, so you're on your own when it comes to picking the best USI pens for it.

The OnePlus Pad also comes with an LCD panel, but it supports a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making it a snappier panel. OnePlus Pad's display has a unique 7:5 aspect ratio which allows for more vertical space when used in landscape mode. That makes it great for productivity use cases, be it reading a book or working on a Word document. Pair the OnePlus Pad with the right accessories, like the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard or the OnePlus Stylo, and you get a well-rounded setup that can replace a laptop for most — if not all — use cases. The bezels around the OnePlus Pad's display are also relatively thinner than the ones on the Pixel Tablet, but the large bezels allow you to hold the tablet properly, and they also make the tablet look like a picture frame when it's resting on the dock.

Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Performance and software

Google's Pixel Tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 chip which runs the show inside the company's Pixel 7 series phones. It's accompanied by the Titan M2 coprocessor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It essentially has the same internals as the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so you know exactly the kind of performance to expect from it. As somebody who uses the Pixel 7 on a daily basis, I can confirm that the Tensor G2 is a reliable chipset that can handle pretty much any task you throw at it without any hiccups. It's not the most powerful chipset on the market, but it's certainly capable enough to deliver a good experience. I'll update this post with more information once we've had a chance to test the Pixel Tablet.

In comparison, the OnePlus Pad OnePlus Pad uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor clocked at 3.05GHz. It's accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This is the only configuration available for the OnePlus Pad, and there's no support for a microSD card either. The performance of the tablet, however, is top-notch, and you'll have no issues using it for all day-to-day tasks. XDA's Mobile Section Editor Chris Wedel reviewed the OnePlus Pad last month and noted that it even handles gaming very well. You'll have a lot of fun using the OnePlus Pad for media consumption thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate panel. You can also pair it with the best accessories and use it as a laptop replacement to handle casual workloads.

Both tablets in this comparison have support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, but they don't support 5G or 4G LTE currently. The OnePlus Pad has the capability to connect to mobile networks, but the feature isn't enabled yet. This means they're not ideal to be used away from your home's Wi-Fi network. The Pixel Tablet goes a step further to enhance the user's experience with the included charging dock accessory, which also doubles up as a 43.5mm full-range speaker. Both tablets are loaded with Android 13, and they both bring a unique set of features to improve your experience. In addition to the Pixel-exclusive features like Smart Selection, live transcription, etc., the Pixel Tablet also gets a Home Mode that turns it into a smart display when it is docked, making it a contestant for the best smart speaker. This mode essentially allows you to use the tablet as a photo frame, a security camera or a smart home devices hub, and more. Notably, it also has Chromecast built-in, so you can cast music or videos to it from your smartphone.

The OnePlus Pad also enhances your experience with features like Limelight, support for floating windows, and an iPadOS-like dock. You also get a sidebar on the OnePlus Pad that can be accessed over any screen to launch any app or open the app drawer. The lack of a lot of these custom features makes the Pixel Tablet a little less reliable as a productivity machine, but it's at least better at being a home hub when you're not using it. OnePlus is committing to three years of Android OS and four years of security updates, whereas Google has only promised five years of security updates. I'd imagine it would also receive at least three generations of OS updates like the Pixel phones, but there's no official confirmation on that just yet.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the Pixel Tablet is packed with a 27Wh battery unit which Google says should be enough for at least 12 hours of video streaming. We haven't had a chance to test the battery life of this tablet just yet, so we're unable to confirm Google's claims. It can charge at 15W via the USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port or using the included speaker dock when it's magnetically attached to it. Google doesn't include a separate USB-C charging adapter in the box with the Pixel Tablet, but you should be fine as long as you keep it docked on the accessory when you're not using it.

The OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, comes with a 9510mAh battery which the company says is capable enough of up to 12.4 hours of watching videos. It managed to hold up very well when we reviewed it, so you shouldn't have any issues with its battery performance. OnePlus also includes a 67W SuperVooc charger in the box that can charge the tablet from zero to full charge in just 80 minutes.

Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Cameras

Google's Pixel Tablet sports an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on both the front and back. It's a 1/4-inch sensor with an 84-degree field of view (FoV), and it can record 1080p videos at up to 30fps. These cameras sound like they don't stand a chance going against OnePlus Pad's 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras, but we all know how Google uses computational photography to deliver stunning results.

While I don't expect the Pixel Tablet's cameras to win any awards with its photos and video footage, I do expect them to deliver consistently good results even while going against the more tablets on the market. The OnePlus Pad's 13 MP, f/2.2 rear sensor can record 4K videos at up to 30fps, while its 8 MP, f/2.3 front camera can do 1080p videos at up to 30fps. There's nothing to write home about the cameras on these tablets, but they should be enough to get the job done when you need them for things like video calling, scanning a document, and occasional photography and videography.

Which one should you buy?

The Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad is a close matchup, and I truly believe they're both equally good in their own right. The Pixel Tablet serves better as a "home tablet" thanks to the included speaker dock that turn it into a smart display. The OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, offers a more well-rounded experience to serve as the right companion to your phone or laptop, be it for productivity or casual usage. I see myself recommending the OnePlus Pad more than the Pixel Tablet to someone who is looking for a reliable Android tablet under $500 as it offers a better feature set. It's not flawless by any means due to the lack of things like a fingerprint scanner or support for the dock accessory like the Pixel Tablet, but it's plenty powerful, has a faster and more responsive 144Hz refresh rate panel, and supports for faster wired charging with the included 67W SuperVOOC adapter.

However, if you are someone with a house full of smart home devices that you primarily control using Google Home, or you like having a smart display around for media consumption, then you'll love the Pixel Tablet. The fact that it doubles up as a smart display with the included speaker dock makes it that much better for things like video calling or watching a cooking recipe in your kitchen. I just wish it had a higher refresh rate display and support for faster charging, so I don't have to think twice before recommending it over other options.