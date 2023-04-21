We haven't seen a Google-branded tablet in a while, but the company is getting back in the game to change that with the Pixel Tablet. Announced at Google I/O 2022 and further teased at Made by Google event in October last year, the Pixel tablet is shaping up to be an interesting device. We already have a fair idea of what to expect and how the tablet will turn out, so let's break it all down.

Google Pixel Tablet: Pricing and availability

Google has officially confirmed that its Pixel Tablet will be available to purchase in 2023, but we don't have an exact release date just yet. The company typically launches new hardware later in the year alongside the new Pixel phones, so we expect the Pixel Tablet to land sometime around the month of October. That being said, some rumors point towards a retail appearance sometime in June. Either way, we expect Google to shed some more light on Pixel Tablet's details at I/O next month, so stay tuned.

We don't have any pricing information either, but it'll likely carry a relatively affordable price tag compared to the competition because its Pixel phones also cost significantly less than competing flagships. Google is also said to bundle a dock with the Pixel Tablet, but it remains to be seen how that affects the pricing and whether there'll be an option to buy the tablet without the dock.

Google Pixel Tablet: Design and specifications

Google showed off the Pixel Tablet last year during I/O, leaving little to the imagination. You can also head over to Google's online store to check out a couple of renders of the Pixel Tablet. In case you haven't seen the tablet yet, then here's how it looks:

Source: Google

One of the first things you'll notice about the Pixel Tablet is that it looks nothing like the newer Pixel phones. The new design language that was introduced with the Pixel 6 is nowhere to be seen. Instead, the Pixel Tablet looks more like the older Pixel phones with a single camera cutout at the back and rounded edges. You can see some buttons on the side and pogo pins at the back, which will connect to accessories, including a speaker dock.

Google

There's not a lot to talk about the design of this particular tablet from what we've seen so far since it looks simple overall. The display on the front also appears to be surrounded by huge bezels on all sides, which once again gives it a dated look. There's no official confirmation on the display's size, but rumor has it that it'll measure 10.85 inches diagonally. That means you can expect it to be roughly the same size as the 2022 iPad model.

So far we've only seen the Pixel Tablet in two colors — gray/green and white/beige — but it looks like Google has the tablet in two more colors under the wraps. Google has, however, confirmed that the tablet will be built using "100 percent recycled aluminum" and feature a "nano-ceramic" coating for an elegant look and feel. A recently leaked piece of information also suggests that the Pixel Tablet will have a privacy switch that will seemingly disable the camera and the mic. That would come in handy when you place the Pixel Tablet on its dock.

The official dock is said to be bundled with each version of the tablet. This particular dock has made some unofficial appearances on the internet. Connecting the Pixel Tablet to the dock will turn it into a smart display like Google's Nest Hub Max. The dock, which is also said to have a built-in speaker, will also keep your tablet charged for when you need to carry it around. We've heard some rumors about Google launching a version of this dock without speakers, but there's no official confirmation on that just yet.

Google Pixel Tablet Stand from Snoopy Tech

As far as the specifications, leaks show it'll come with the Tensor G2 chip. It's the same chipset you get inside the Pixel 7 series phones, so you know what to expect. That's all the official info we have from Google, but a few notable sources on the internet suggest that it'll be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. We also expect the tablet to land on the market with the latest version of Android, which could be Android 13 or Android 14 depending on when it arrives.

Google

We've also heard rumors about the tablet being bundled with a stylus, although there's very little information otherwise. Notably, there's also a single camera sensor at the back along with a single sensor on the front for selfies, but we have no confirmed information about their specs. We won't be surprised if Google uses the same 12.2MP wide-angle camera that you get on the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel Tablet: Bottom line

Google's decision to launch the Pixel Tablet with a speaker dock is interesting, to say the least. It'll make the tablet more useful when it's simply sitting at your desk or when you're not playing a game or watching a movie on it. That makes it quite unique as no other tablet on the market currently has support for a speaker dock like this one.

It'll be interesting to see how this one turns out, so stay tuned. The Pixel Tablet, however, isn't expected to arrive anytime soon, so you can stop by our collection of the best tablets if you are looking to buy something right now.