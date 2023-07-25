Google launched its first-gen Pixel Watch last year following a ton of leaks, rumors and speculations. While it offers a fast and smooth Wear OS experience, it has its own quirks and is far from the best smartwatch in the market. The company is now believed to be working on the second-gen Pixel Watch, and most Pixel fans are hoping that it would bring improvements and iron out the issues seen in the first-gen model.

Leaks about the Pixel Watch 2 have already started trickling out in recent weeks, and a new report now claims that it could be built out of a new material. According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch 2 will have aluminum casing to make it lighter than its predecessor. The first-gen Pixel Watch is built out of stainless steel and weighs about 36 grams without straps, making it relatively heavier than many other wearables in the market. A case in point is the Fitbit Sense 2, which comes with an aluminum casing and weighs only about 26 grams without straps.

The report further adds that Google is prepping to introduce new 'Coach'-branded workouts as part of a redesigned Fitbit app that's expected to be released alongside the Pixel Watch 2. The new feature will reportedly be similar to what Fitbit Premium already offers, and is most likely unrelated to a similarly-named workout feature that was rumored many years earlier.

While the latest report doesn't reveal any other new information about the Pixel Watch 2, earlier leaks revealed key details about the upcoming device. Most notably, the next-gen wearable is expected to ditch Exynos in favor of a Qualcomm processor. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC, which should result in significantly better battery life than the first-gen model. The Watch 2 is also expected to be offered in LTE and Wi-Fi-only variants like its predecessor and sport the same protruding display with a rotating digital crown.