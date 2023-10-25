Google Pixel Watch 2 Best smartwatch The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a plethora of utility and features that allows you to leave your smartphone in your pocket. It has improved fitness tracking data and battery life compared to its predecessor and advanced proactive safety features. Pros LTE option available Improved fitness tracking Proactive safety features Cons Must download two apps for fitness $350 at Best Buy

Garmin Venu 3 Best fitness tracker The battery life on the Garmin Venu 3 is nothing short of impressive. It can last up to 20 days on the battery saver mode. The smartwatch also has a plethora of health data including in-depth recovery insights. Pros Amazing battery life Great fitness and recovery data Available in two sizes Cons Expensive $450 at Amazon



Both the Google Pixel Watch 2, and the Garmin Venu 3 are the latest smartwatch and health trackers from their respective companies. Although Garmin is a much more seasoned veteran when it comes to the best fitness trackers, the Pixel Watch 2 attempts to make a name for itself in the smart fitness world, and we’re here to tell you — there’s a case to be made. Both boast impressive health tracking capabilities, smartwatch features, and look elegant enough to be the finishing touches to your style on date night. So, which one is the right choice for you? We’ll break it all down.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Garmin Venu 3: Pricing, availability, and specs

The Pixel Watch 2 is available to buy through the Google Store and Best Buy, and is listed for $350 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi option or $400 for the 4G LTE option. There are four color combinations available through Google, which include a polished silver case with Bay (baby blue) band, a matte black case with Obsidian (black) band, a champagne gold case, with Hazel (green) band, and a silver case with a Porcelain (white) band. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display is the only size option available.

The Venu 3 is available to buy through Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for a list price of $450. It comes in two different size options, 41mm and 45mm, and has seven different color combinations available.



Google Pixel Watch 2 Garmin Venu 3 Battery Life Up to 24 hours Up to 20 days Case Material Aluminum case with active sports band Fiber-reinforced polymer Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold Ivory, Whitestone, Black French Gray, Pebble Gray, Sage Gray, Dust Rose, Weight 31g (without band) 27g (without strap) Display 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 320ppi, 1000 nits brightness, Always-on support AMOLED Storage 32GB eMMC 8GB Connectivity NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, LTE Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Durability 5ATM, IP68 5 ATM

Design and battery life

Both options sport a circular watch face. Both also feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED display when comparing the 41mm model from Garmin; the 45mm option features a slightly larger 1.4-inch display. The Venu 3's bezel and case material are comprised of stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer, while the Pixel 2 Watch takes a much more eco-friendly approach with 100% of the housing is made from recycled aluminum.

Although both feature an AMOLED always-on display, the display resolution is slightly better on the 41mm Garmin Venu 3 with 390x390 pixel density compared to the 320 ppi of the Pixel 2 Watch. The Pixel 2 Watch has a Gorilla Glass 5 display while the Venu 3 features Gorilla Glass 3. Gorilla Glass 3 has better scratch resistance, while Gorilla Glass 5 is more shatterproof. Watch faces are often more prone to scratching than breaking from a fall, but preference may vary depending on your personal use case.

In terms of battery life, it’s a no-contest: The Venu 3 is the superior choice. The Pixel 2 Watch can last all day, with the always-on display active, for 24 hours without a charge. With the always-on display function activated, the Venu can last up to 5 days. And when using the battery saver mode, the Venu can squeeze up to 20 days without a charge.

Software

The Pixel 2 Watch runs Wear OS 4. The software has a plethora of great capabilities. Wear OS 4 aims to improve the synergy between your smartphone and watch. For instance, you can receive and respond to text messages right from your wrist. It also works with WhatsApp, a major communication application for those outside the United States. Voice dictation can be used to create messages, which is a quick and accurate way to form texts. New Gmail and Calendar apps allow you to use your smartwatch more like a computer as well. For instance, through the aforementioned apps, you can accept and decline events, and sift through your inbox all through your watch.

Wear OS 4 also has direction prompts, although in our experience, the prompts would sometimes come too late. For instance, we’d walk past an intersection before the watch told us to turn.

The one major pain point is you must download two apps on your phone to take full advantage of the watch. If you have a Pixel phone already, the Google Watch app is already pre-installed. But for other Android users, you’ll need to download that, and the Fitbit app. And connecting the Pixel 2 Watch to the Fitbit app can be a pain as well.

Garmin uses a proprietary Garmin Venu 3 Series Software, and the Garmin Connect app to connect the watch to your iPhone or Android. As with the Pixel 2 Watch, Garmin also has connectivity issues, but even more frustrating. It can feel like a crapshoot connecting the Venu 3 to your phone. This has been a known issue with Garmin watches, and unfortunately, the trend continues with the Venu 3.

The Venu 3 supports iOS and Android call support, so you can make and answer calls from your phone. You can even connect your voice assistant, like Siri, to the watch. But when it comes to sheer phone to watch synchronicity, the Venu 3 can’t compete with the Pixel 2 Watch. The lack of LTE support crushes the Venu 3’s chances to have the connected usability compared to the best smartwatches available.

Health and fitness features

The Pixel Watch 2 has new sensors for improved health and training. One is an all new heart-rate sensor for more accurate heart-rate tracking, more accurate activity zone monitoring, and your daily readiness score. The step counter is also incredibly accurate. It does a great job at not logging “fake steps,” which can occur with motions like swinging a golf club. The Watch can also automatically detect when you’re moving faster than usual and will ask you if you want to track your activity. That’s useful for the times when you start your run, but forget to log it yourself.

The watch features up to 40 different workout modes you can track. For HIIT and running, the new Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pacing Training features help you throughout your training. The Heart Rate Zone Coaching alerts you when your heart rate is entering different heart-rate zones, which is helpful for heart-rate zone training. The pace coach helps you keep a specific pace during long runs. For instance, if you’re striving to run a marathon at a 9-minute mile pace, the Pacing Training feature will help you achieve that goal.

A new electrodermal activity sensor helps the Pixel Watch 2 track stress through skin temperature and heart rate variability. The result of these newly gathered metrics is the Body Response feature, which sends you a notification on how you can reduce stress, and suggest prompts for guided breathing and mindfulness sessions.

Although fall detection and Emergency SOS was found on its predecessor, Pixel Watch 2 has proactive safety features, one of which is Safety Check. Let’s say you tend to go on your fitness runs late at night. Using this feature, you can set a timer for when you’ll be back at your destination, and select up to 15 emergency contacts. If you don’t check in on the app by the time the timer has expired, the feature will text your selected emergency contact and share your location with them.

Source: Garmin

The Garmin Venu 3 features more than 30 preloaded sports that you can track. Aside from the usual suspects — running, cycling, swimming — there are activities for wheelchair users. For instance, the Venu 3 can track the number of pushes and has wheelchair-specific exercises as well. Heart rate tracking is incredibly accurate. And the GPS locating happens quickly, something the Pixel Watch 2 tends to struggle with.

Like the Pixel 2 Watch, beyond fitness data, the Venu 3 makes a big emphasis on recovery. Health data such as sleep score and insights, body battery energy monitor, and relaxation reminders all combine to ensure you’re taking care of your body outside of exercise.

On that note, the meditation content on the Venu 3 is an excellent tool to take moments to be mindful throughout the day. The watch can guide you with both audio and visual meditation exercises. Thanks to the loud and clear speaker built into the Venu 3, there is no need to use headphones. The exercises also track your respiratory rate and heart rate. This means you can actually see how your body is reacting to meditation, which is great.

The sleep data provided by the Venu 3 is thorough. It not only collects all of your sleep metrics and relays that information to you in a morning report, but also provides helpful insights on how you can improve your sleep with an “Evening Report.” Ultimately, the health and fitness features on the watch are more than helping you become a fit you, but also becoming the healthiest and most mindful version of yourself you can be as well.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Garmin Venu 3: Which is right for you?

Each device can easily be slotted in the category of smartwatch and fitness tracker. But each device fits better into one category over the other, which may ultimately help you make a final decision on which product is right for you. The Pixel Watch 2 is the better smartwatch, especially if you’re a Pixel phone owner. The seamlessness with apps and controlling your daily tasks, like texting and emails, is much more efficient on the Pixel Watch 2. And with LTE support, the Pixel Watch 2 has the leg up in the smartwatch category. But having two apps for fitness tracking is clunky and confusing.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Best smartwatch The Pixel Watch 2 features all day battery life, improved health tracking, and notable safety features, such as its proactive safety features. It’s available in 41mm size, and has four different color combinations to choose from. $342 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy

Shifting our thought process to fitness trackers, then the Venu 3 is the smarter investment. Sure, it’s about $100 more (depending on the Pixel Watch 2 option you choose), but the health tracking features, GPS, heart rate accuracy, and battery life — which is much better than the Pixel 2 Watch — are all home runs for the Venu 3. And all the recovery data now included in the Venu 3, including guided meditation and sleep insights to help you get better sleep, make the Venu 3 a solid package for health and fitness tracking. Yet, its lack of LTE support hampers its ability to be a juggernaut of a smartwatch.

Ultimately, if you’re looking for a smartwatch that can help you with health tracking, go with the Pixel Watch 2. You’ll save a little coin there, too. But if you’re all in working out, your health, and your body’s health data, and having a long-lasting battery, Garmin Venu 3 is the better choice.