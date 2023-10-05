Google Pixel Watch 2 New best option The Google Pixel Watch 2 looks very similar to the first Pixel Watch, but it packs a few major internal improvements. It got a chip upgrade, enhanced activity tracking, and longer battery life. It's certainly a more complete package than Google's first attempt at a smartwatch. Pros Fast Qualcomm W5 processor Improved battery life Stylish and minimalist design Cons Screen still leaves much to be desired Fitbit and Google features can get convoluted at times

Key Takeaways The Google Pixel Watch 2 improves upon its predecessor, offering better battery life and performance, making it a worthy upgrade option.

The Pixel Watch 2 is available for pre-order now and comes with attractive bundles and is priced the same as last year's model.

Both the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 have a minimalist design and offer health and fitness features, but the Pixel Watch 2 has additional sensors and features for more accurate tracking.

Google, after purchasing wearable device maker Fitbit, unveiled its first original smartwatch last year with the Google Pixel Watch. A year later, the company announced the Pixel Watch 2, which aims to fix some of the problems with the original. It's true that Google did make significant improvements to this year's smartwatch, including better battery life and a much newer processor, and it could crack our best smartwatches list once we put it through our testing. Since the Pixel Watch 2 comes with some great Pixel 8 Pro bundles and is available at a lot of retailers, it might be worth upgrading to. However, that depends on what you're looking for and how much you're willing to spend.

Price, specs & availability

Google's newest Pixel Watch was unveiled at an Oct. 4 event that also featured the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It's available for pre-order starting today, with availability starting in most regions next week. The smartwatch isn't more expensive than last year, sticking with the same $349 and $399 price points. There's only one size (41mm), but you can get either the GPS or GPS + LTE models, the latter being the more expensive variant. It's available in three colors: matte black, polished silver, and polished champagne gold. The watches also come with an active band in the box. If you buy the Pixel 8 Pro during the preorder period, you'll get the Pixel Watch 2 free of charge.

Last year's Pixel Watch represented the first smartwatch to join the Pixel lineup. It's still available at the $349 and $399 price points for the GPS and GPS + LTE models, but you can routinely find them on sale. For now, it's available on Google's website, but stock could disappear at any time due to the release of the Pixel Watch 2. Alternatively, you can find the original Pixel Watch at third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon while supplies last. The original Pixel Watch is offered in the same colors as the Pixel Watch 2: matte black, polished silver, and polished champagne gold.



Google Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch Battery Life Up to 24 hours Up to 24 hours Operating System Wear OS 4 WearOS 3.5 Display 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 320ppi, 1000 nits brightness, Always-on support 1.9 inches, AMOLED, 320ppi, always-on display CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip (SW5100) Exynos 9110 RAM 2GB SDRAM 2GB Storage 32GB eMMC 32GB Battery 306mAh 294mAh Connectivity NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, LTE 4G LTE option, Bluetooth Health sensors Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Skin temperature sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring Optical heart rate, electrical sensors, SpO2, gyroscope, always-on altimeter, 3-axis accelerometer, ambient light sensor Dimensions 41x41x12.3mm 41x41x12.3mm Weight 31g (without band) 36g Workout detection Yes No Case Material Aluminum case with active sports band Stainless steel Durability 5ATM, IP68 5ATM, No IP rating Mobile payments Google Wallet NFC payments

Design and display

Google didn't change the design between the two Pixel Watch generations, which is a bit disappointing. The first Pixel Watch had a display that looked better than it should have — the display blended into the smartwatch's comically large bezels seamlessly. We thought that Google would expand the display this year, but both smartwatch cases have a 41mm diameter. However, the newer Pixel Watch 2 manages to be lighter than the original Pixel Watch. It weighs just 31 grams, while last year's model weighs 36 grams. This is measured without a strap installed, so the Pixel Watch might feel heavier if you use a thick strap or a great case.

The lack of design changes means the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 both look like traditional watches. They have a curved design, a watch crown, and just one button. Of course, you can easily tell that the Pixel Watch is a smartwatch due to the display and lack of a physical watch face, but compared to other options like the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Pixel Watch is a minimalist champion. If you're looking for a low-key smartwatch, you'll be pleased with either design.

The display is also completely unchanged, which means you're getting a 1.2-inch display on either model. Since the display uses AMOLED technology, you'll get true black colors on either watch, which allows the screen to blend into the watch's bezel. The brightness can be cranked up to 1,000 nits, and this number isn't up to par with competitors. It is something you'll notice in daily use, especially on sunny days outdoors. Although it does support always-on display functionality, you may struggle to get a full day out of the Pixel Watch's battery with this setting enabled. We're hoping that this is improved on the Pixel Watch 2, but we'll need to test it out first.

Performance and battery life

The Google Pixel Watch thinking it's not paired to a Pixel 7 Pro when it is, in fact, paired.

One of the biggest gripes we had with the first Pixel Watch was its performance and battery life. Google powered the Pixel Watch with a Samsung Exynos 9110 chip, which was four years old when the smartwatch was released. To put it bluntly, this Exynos chip wasn't up to the task. This led to the Pixel Watch feeling slow or stuttering at times, placing the user experience significantly behind Apple and Samsung's wearable offerings. Battery life was an issue, too, as the first Pixel Watch had a 294mAh battery that Google claimed could last up to 24 hours. However, our testing found that the Pixel Watch would run out of power during sleep tracking on most days.

A lot of these complaints are addressed with the Pixel Watch 2, at least on paper. Google put a Qualcomm SW5100 inside the Pixel Watch 2, which looks to be a big improvement over the original model. It's part of Qualcomm's W5 and W5+ mobile platform, which claims to promise 2X higher performance and 50% better battery life. We've been impressed by this chip platform in other wearables, like the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5. Although we'll need to test out the Pixel Watch 2 for ourselves, we expect performance to be a significant upgrade from the original Pixel Watch. Battery life should also be better thanks to this chip upgrade, but it also helps that Google bumped the battery size up to 306mAh.

Health and fitness features

A big selling point of the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch is the health and fitness aspects, thanks to Google and Fitbit integration. This can be convoluted at times since some features are found in the Pixel Watch app and others are found in the Fitbit app. However, Google is using Fitbit's experience developing health and fitness features here, and it's better than Google trying to re-engineer the whole process.

Although the software experience will be similar, the newer model has new health sensors to work with. The original Pixel Watch had an optical heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen sensor, and a multipurpose electrical sensor. This facilitated features like heart rate tracking, electrocardiogram recording, and blood oxygen detection. The one exception to the similar software experience is automatic workout detection, which is only available on the Pixel Watch 2. With this feature, a workout can start automatically when your watch detects physical exertion, like on a walk or when you start cycling.

This year, there's a new electrical sensor on the Pixel Watch 2 that can measure skin conductance for body response tracking. This feature, among other things, could help detect your stress level by noticing changes to your skin. Borrowing a feature from the Apple Watch Series 9, the Pixel Watch 2 can also detect your body temperature. Due to these additional sensors and features alone, the Pixel Watch 2 has a significant advantage over the first generation. Body response tracking, which includes skin conductance data and body temperature readings, can be used to ensure accurate heart rate detection. It can also be a precursor to an illness or a bodily response to external substances like alcohol and caffeine.

Both Pixel Watches have a few emergency features under the Emergency SOS suite. With this feature, you can immediately contact emergency services for help in an emergency situation. You can also enable fall detection, which can automatically check if you're alright after taking a hard fall. Similarly, you can enable crash detection to detect if you've been in a car accident and automatically contact emergency services on your behalf if you're unable to respond.

There's also a new Safety Check feature that resembles Check-in from Apple on iOS 17. Essentially, you can set a timer for a situation when you might want to let someone know where you are. For example, if you're walking to the train station late at night and know it should take 10 minutes, you can set a Safety Check timer. Then, if you are unable to respond after the timer ends, it will share your real-time location with emergency contacts.

Which one is right for you?

It's an easy choice between the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Watch, even if you own the original model. The newer Pixel Watch 2 is a massive upgrade over the first-generation smartwatch, and it's a great value at either $349 or $399. You get a flagship chip, quality health sensors, and better battery life. The big drawback is the display, but that is a problem with both the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Watch. Plus, some people who want a slim and minimalist smartwatch might actually appreciate the display of the Pixel Watch 2.

If you have the original Pixel Watch, and it meets your needs, there might not be a reason to upgrade to the Pixel Watch 2. Being that both models are at the same price point, it's hard to recommend anyone buy the first-generation Pixel Watch. However, if Google slashes the price of the original, it might become a sneaky budget smartwatch.