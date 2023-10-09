Google Pixel Watch 2 New WearOS offering Google's latest Pixel Watch 2 is a near-stock Wear OS smartwatch that features modern fitness and health tech. This year's iteration is a big improvement over the first model, with new chips, sensors, and a bigger battery. However, it has a screen that still leaves much to be desired. Pros Fast Qualcomm W5 processor Improved battery life Stylish and minimalist design Cons Fitbit and Google features can get convoluted at times Screen still leaves much to be desired $350 at Best Buy

When the first Pixel Watch was introduced last year as a smartwatch with the best of Google and Fitbit, the consensus was that the device's hardware lagged behind the competition. Specifically, it lagged behind the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which had blossomed into becoming one of the best smartwatches in the Wear OS ecosystem at the time. Now, Google has unveiled a Pixel Watch 2 that addresses many of the original Pixel Watch's problems. It has a flagship Qualcomm chip, a bigger battery, and more health sensors. But, is it enough to finally beat the year-old Galaxy Watch 5? We've put these two smartwatches against each other in order to find out.

Price, specs & availability

Google showed off the Pixel Watch 2 on Oct. 4, which also debuted the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Preorders are available starting now, and the smartwatch will begin to ship to most regions next week. There isn't a price hike this year, with the GPS model retailing for $349 and the GPS + LTE model available for $399. You can only get the Pixel Watch 2 in the 41mm size, but it comes in three colors. The black colorway has a matte finish, while the silver and Champagne Gold options come in a polished aluminum finish. To add some more style, you can grab a great case for the Pixel Watch 2. If you buy the Pixel 8 Pro during the preorder period, you'll get the Pixel Watch 2 free of charge.

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 5 in 2022, and it's a little more than a year older than the Pixel Watch 2. You can get it in either 40mm or 44mm sizes, which is great for people who prefer either a larger or smaller watch. The 40mm size retails for $330, while the 44mm size retails for $360. However, you'll likely find it on sale these days since the Galaxy Watch 6 is out. It's available in Silver, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Sapphire, and Graphite colors. You can get any size or color option of your choice at Samsung's own store, with other availability at third-party retailers.



Google Pixel Watch 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold (40mm only), Sapphire (44mm only) Display 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 320ppi, 1000 nits brightness, Always-on support 1.19-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 396x396 (40mm) or 1.36-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 450x450px (44mm) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip (SW5100) Exynos W920 RAM 2GB SDRAM 1.5GB Storage 32GB eMMC 16GB Battery 306mAh 284mAh (40mm) or 410 mAh (44mm) Connectivity NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, LTE NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi (2.4Gz & 5Ghz), LTE (optional) Durability 5ATM, IP68 IP68, waterproof to 50m (5ATM), MIL-STD-810H Health sensors Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Skin temperature sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG), Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA), Continuous SpO, Skin Temperature Sensor Dimensions 41x41x12.3mm 40.4x39.3x9.8mm (40mm) or 44.4x43.3x9.8mm (44mm) Weight 31g (without band) 29g (40mm) or 32.8g (44mm) Mobile payments Google Wallet Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Workout detection Yes Yes

Design and display

Both the Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 5 have circular designs, but the companies take very different approaches to the firm factor. Google's smartwatch is curved, with a design that is reminiscent of a traditional watch. It's a sleek device, and the Pixel Watch 2 is a great option for people who want a smartwatch that won't draw too much attention. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 has a modern look with angles and straight edges, although it still has a round display. If you're looking for something that definitely gives off the "smartwatch" look, you'll like the Galaxy Watch 5. It's worth noting that if you need a bigger screen, the Galaxy Watch 5's 44mm variant will be your best option.

Aside from size, the Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 share fairly similar display panels. The Pixel Watch 2 has an AMOLED display that can reach 1,000 nits peak brightness, and it offers a 450x450 resolution. That equates to a pixel density of 320 pixels per inch (ppi), which is slightly less dense than the Galaxy Watch 5's 321ppi. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5's resolution will depend on which size you have. The 40mm version has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display, while the 44mm variant has a 1.36-inch AMOLED display. The Galaxy Watch 5 also has a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits, so it's right on par with the Pixel Watch 2.

Though you might expect the just-announced Pixel Watch 2 to blow the Galaxy Watch 5 out of the water, that isn't the case here. From display technology to bezel size, both of these smartwatches offer a similar package. If display and design are your main concern, I'd recommend choosing the same brand as your smartphone. The Galaxy Watch 5 will work best with Samsung smartphones, while the Pixel Watch will complement Pixel phones.

Performance and battery life

Performance should be good enough for daily use on both devices, but we're expecting the Pixel Watch 2 to push ahead slightly. Google ditched the older Samsung Exynos processor found on the first-gen Pixel Watch for a Qualcomm SW5100 SoC in the second one, with 32GB storage and 2GB SDRAM. It's based on Qualcomm's W5 and W5+ mobile platform, which has impressed us with devices like the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5. Considering that the Pixel Watch 2 has a tiny and relatively low-power display, this chip should be more than enough to power the smartwatch. We'll be testing it out for ourselves, though, and we'll update this section with hands-on input when we have it.

That isn't to say that the Galaxy Watch 5 is slow, either. It uses a Samsung Exynos W920 chip, which is manufactured using the 5nm process, and it features 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Although the smartwatch is a year older, it still runs Wear OS 4 and One UI Watch 5. However, it's reasonable to expect the newer Pixel Watch 2 to get OS updates for longer than the Galaxy Watch 5. If longevity is your main goal, you should probably go with the Pixel Watch 2.

But our reviewer called the Galaxy Watch 5 the best smartwatch he's ever used back in 2022, so it's certainly still a capable device in 2023. Moreover, it's a battery life champ, routinely lasting more than two full days, with features like continuous heart rate monitoring enabled. Google says the Pixel Watch 2 will finally last a full day and night with always-on display enabled, but we'll have to see for ourselves. Regardless, the Galaxy Watch 5 will beat out the Pixel Watch 2 in battery life, and it's great for people who don't want to charge all day.

Health and fitness features

If your primary goal is to use your smartwatch as a health and fitness tracker, the Pixel Watch 2 looks to be the hands-down winner. This year, Google essentially packed an entire Fitbit inside the Pixel Watch 2. The optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, and multipurpose electrical sensor all return this year from the original Pixel Watch. Plus, there's a new electrical sensor on the Pixel Watch 2 that detects your skin's conductance. It's aimed at analyzing the way your body reacts to factors like stress or caffeine ingestion. The smartwatch also reads body temperature, which is paired with body response tracking and heart rate detection for a near-complete portfolio of your health.

Google is using its artificial intelligence tools on the Pixel Watch 2 this year to ensure the accuracy of its readings, especially heart rate tracking. Overall, the Pixel Watch 2 is the most powerful Fitbit smartwatch yet, but that has its pros and cons. While the tech and software are great, things can get convoluted between the Fitbit and Google ecosystems. For example, just checking up on your heart rate can be done with a pre-installed app, but recording an ECG requires downloading the Fitbit ECG app. Additionally, managing your watch's settings will require using both the Pixel Watch companion app and the Fitbit app on your smartphone. If you can live with a somewhat disjointed experience, you'll enjoy the health and fitness features on the Pixel Watch 2.

Samsung includes some impressive health and fitness features of its own on the Galaxy Watch 5. It has its own version of stress monitoring, but it doesn't have the same sensors as the Pixel Watch 2. You do get constant heart rate monitoring on the Galaxy Watch 5, which lets you see your heart rate readings down to the minute in the Samsung Health app on Android. There's also robust sleep tracking data and specialized features for certain activities, like running.

In certain regions, you can even access features like blood pressure monitoring, but this isn't officially available in the U.S. Both devices can record an electrocardiogram, which is a good way to spot signs of atrial fibrillation before it becomes a more serious problem (although you should always see your doctor if you think there's an issue). It's worth noting that some of these features, like ECG and blood pressure monitoring, will be exclusive to Samsung phones. However, most Galaxy Watch 5 services will work with any Android smartphone.

Samsung and Google both offer Emergency SOS features on their respective watches, including fall detection. This means that if your watch detects you've taken a hard fall, it'll check in to see if you're okay. If you are unable to respond, the watch will contact emergency services automatically. However, only the Pixel Watch 2 has crash detection, which is used to detect auto collisions.

You also get the Safety Check feature on Pixel Watch 2, which is similar to Apple's Check-in on iOS 17. Safety Check lets you input how long it should take you to get from one place to another safely. Your smartwatch will check in with you after the timer finishes to make sure you've arrived. If, for some reason, you are unable to respond, the Pixel Watch 2 will transmit your real-time location with emergency contacts. For people who live alone or are in high-risk areas, this feature could give you and your loved ones some much-needed peace of mind.

Which one is right for you?

The battle between the Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 5 is really a toss-up. If you're in the Samsung ecosystem, I'd say grab the Galaxy Watch 5 for a more refined experience. However, if you're in the Pixel family or want the Fitbit features in tow, go for the Pixel Watch 2. If you're somewhere in the middle, a safe bet is the Pixel Watch 2. Since it's made for Android, it'll work with virtually any Android phone by the OEM of your choice.

Samsung users and those who prefer a larger display should go with the Galaxy Watch 5 instead. Most things will work on any Android phone, but nice-to-have features like synced do not disturb modes are exclusive to Samsung smartphones. Although it's a year older, the specs still hold up with the Pixel Watch 2. Plus, you get a modern smartwatch design that will be appreciated by some users. There are other nice touches, like compatibility with any standard 20mm watch bands. All told, you won't miss out by choosing the Galaxy Watch 5.