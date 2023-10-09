Google Pixel Watch 2 The Pixel Watch 2 builds upon the foundations of the original and gives us better battery life, a more efficient processor, and advanced health-tracking features. Paired with Wear OS 4, this is by far one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. Pros Superb Fitbit health tracking features Efficient yet powerful performance Improved battery life Cons Only available in one size $350 at Best Buy

The original Google Pixel Watch was imperfect, but considering it was Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch, it laid a solid foundation for the next iteration. Well, the Pixel Watch 2 is here, and it addresses a lot of problems that were present in the original. You get better battery life, advanced health features courtesy of Fitbit, and faster performance. There’s no doubt that the Pixel Watch 2 will find its way into the list of best smartwatches, but how does it compare against the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 6? It's tough to decide, but you'll have a clear answer on which watch is for you.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 hit the shelves on Aug. 11, 2023, and is now readily available for purchase. It starts at $270 with the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant of the 40mm model. You can also get the 44mm model starting at $300. The LTE version for the 40mm is priced at $320, and the 44mm LTE version is available at $350. You can pick between the Graphite or Silver colors for the 44mm model, and Graphite and Gold for the 40mm model. Both can be configured with different bands. There's also the Watch 6 classic, which has a design that's akin to a more traditional timepiece.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, it launched on Oct. 4, 2023, and is now available at major retailers. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 6, you can only get Google's wearable in one size: 41mm. This new watch comes in four color combinations for the case and the bands: Polished Silver/Bay, Polished Silver/Porcelain, Matte Black/Obsidian, and Champagne Gold/Hazel.

Google has also introduced a good variety of bands that you can buy separately. This includes active stretch bands for workouts and metal bands for a more stylish and classic look. Pricing starts at $350 for the Wi-Fi model, while the LTE model is priced at $400.



Design and display

The original Pixel Watch has a sleek domed glass design, and since it worked so well for the original, the Pixel Watch 2 shares the same look. However, there is a new addition around the back, where you can see a continuous electrodermal activity sensor that measures stress levels. The IP68 rating is also new, and it's great to see considering a formal IP rating was missing on the first watch.

You can get the Pixel Watch 2 in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver. The black version is paired with an Obsidian Band, the gold version with a Hazel band, and the silver one offers Porcelain (white) and Bay (blue) finishes for the band. All of them are "Active" bands made out of a soft rubberized material. If you're interested in more accessories, check out our collection of the best Pixel Watch 2 cases.

Both the Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6 feature an aluminum chassis. The original Pixel Watch 2 had a stainless steel case, so this new version will be more susceptible to scratches. However, this does make the Pixel Watch 2 lighter. There are only two buttons on Google's wearable — a crown that rotates and pushes in and a button right above it. The crown works similarly to the Apple Watch, allowing you to scroll through menus and settings in different apps.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (left) vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (right)

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in Graphite and Gold for the 40mm version, and Graphite and Silver for the bigger 44mm version. It's great that the Galaxy Watch 6 also appeals to people with a larger wrist, something you can't say the same for the Pixel Watch 2. The Watch 6 features a flatter watch face compared to the Pixel, and it only has two buttons on the side. However, if you get the Watch 6 Classic, you do get a rotating bezel that allows you to scroll through menus and options in different apps.

Speaking of the Classic model, it's quite the looker. While it's pricier than the regular version, it features a stainless steel case that feels more premium. It also comes with a Hybrid Eco-Leather band, leaning into a more traditional watch aesthetic. It's available in two sizes — 43mm and 47mm.

The front of both the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic is protected with sapphire crystal glass, and both have the same IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating. These models also have a 5ATM underwater resistance. If you're wondering, the Pixel Watch 2 also shares those ratings with the Watch 6.

As far as the displays are concerned, the Pixel Watch 2 has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a sharpness of 320 PPI. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display for the 40mm version (470PPI), while the 44mm features a larger 1.5-inch AMOLED display (453 PPI). As for the Galaxy Watch 6 classic, the 43mm and 47mm versions have 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch displays, respectively. Both are AMOLED displays and are just as sharp as the regular Watch 6.

Samsung's watches have sharper displays, but the difference isn't that noticeable unless you're doing a side-by-side comparison. However, Samsung's displays do get brighter outdoors thanks to the peak brightness of 2000 nits. That's twice as bright as the Pixel Watch 2, which can only boost up to 1000 nits.

So, if you care about a brighter and sharper screen, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the way to go. On the other hand, if you need something a bit sleeker and more compact, the Pixel Watch 2 is a great choice.

Internals and software

Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Pixel Watch 2 are running on Wear OS 4. It's the latest version of Google's Wear OS and brings several improvements to supported smartwatches. However, there are subtle differences between the two, as the Galaxy Watch 6 has Samsung's One UI skin on it. The Pixel Watch 2 is the stock version.

The difference isn't radically different from previous Wear OS watches, but you get better battery life and new apps such as Google Calendar and Gmail. There's also a new backup-and-restore feature that makes it easy to switch between different Wear OS watches. Text-to-speech performance is a bit better, there's a new Watch Unlock feature, and all Wear OS watches have added control for Google Home devices.

Since Samsung's watches are always optimized to work best with their phones, if you use the Galaxy Watch 6 with non-Samsung phones, you miss out on a couple of things. The setup process is a bit longer, and you can't reprogram the bottom button to launch Google Pay (it instead launches Samsung Wallet). You also can't properly record ECGs without the companion Samsung app that's only available on Samsung phones.

The Pixel Watch 2 is a bit more inclusive, but it also has features that just work better with Pixel phones. Ninety percent of the features work on most non-Google devices, but stuff like the ability to use your watch as a remote camera shutter is only available on Pixel phones. Either way, both watches work well on any Android phone, apart from a few missing features here and there.

For the processor, the Pixel Watch 2 features the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of eMMc storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 features an Exynos W930 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

In terms of performance, both are nearly identical, and it's hard to notice a difference in day-to-day use. The fitness features work reliably on both watches, flying through Wear OS 4 is not an issue, and the only major difference is with battery life, which we'll cover in the final section.

Health and fitness features

Although the Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't have any new sensors compared to the Watch 5, it does a great job of passively tracking heart rate, stress, blood oxygen levels, and sleep. It can alert you if any readings are out of your normal range, and this allows you to quickly take action.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has a new feature that sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It does this by using the ECG feature to check for any abnormalities in your heart rate. This is incredibly helpful and lets you know if you need to get tested for something like atrial fibrillation. Other than that, it features automatic workout detection, a body temperature sensor, and SpO2 monitoring.

These features are awesome, but the Pixel Watch 2 does it even better. Google's new wearable features a multi-path heart rate sensor, and this automatically switches between single and multi-path modes depending on the intensity of your activities. When paired with Google's AI heart rate algorithms, it delivers incredibly accurate measurements.

Source: Google Source: Google

Google's acquisition of Fitbit allows it to flex its muscles here too. When you buy a Pixel Watch 2, you automatically get a 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium. Using the Fitbit app, you get better stress management features and can see how your body responds to things like alcohol or caffeine. You also get access to Fitbit's Active Zone Minutes, which tracks your activity levels throughout the day.

Other than that, the Pixel Watch 2 now features automatic work detection and safety features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. There's also a new Safety Check feature that allows you to let your friends and family that you're all right.

If all these features sound important to you, then the Pixel Watch 2 is the one you want to get. The Galaxy Watch 6 is great for tracking workouts, your heart rate, and sleep, but the Pixel Watch 2's health and safety features are more advanced thanks to the Fitbit partnership.

Battery life

Google's original Pixel Watch had a lot going for it, but it was ultimately let down by poor battery life. It could last a full day, but if you put the watch through its paces, it would be tough to do so. Fortunately, the Pixel Watch 2 features a more efficient processor, and Wear OS 4 is optimized for better battery life. This means that the Pixel Watch 2 can last up to 24 hours even with the always-on display enabled. If you turn it off, it lasts even longer.

Souce: Google Source: Google

It also supports fast charging and can charge from 0-100 percent in 75 minutes. Google includes a USB-C fast charging cable in the box, but you'll have to supply your own adapter to take advantage of its speed.

Overall, battery life is decent on the Pixel Watch 2. It's certainly better than the original, and it manages to last slightly longer than the Apple Watch Series 9.

However, the Galaxy Watch 6 easily outshines the Pixel Watch 2 here. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 packs a 300mAh battery, and the 44m variant packs a 425mAh unit. With the always-on display disabled, Samsung claims you can get 30 hours of battery life. When AOD is turned off, you'll get 40 hours of battery life regardless of the model you use. The experience is on par with the battery life you'd see on the much more expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2.

On top of that, the Galaxy Watch 6 supports fast wireless charging and also comes with a magnetic fast-charging USB-C cable in the box. While the Pixel Watch 2's battery life might be enough for most people, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the clear winner here.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which watch is right for you?

Both of these watches feature an appealing design paired with Wear OS 4. The Pixel Watch 2 looks sleek, has a lot of advanced health and safety features, and is more efficient than the original. However, for most people, we have to recommend the Galaxy Watch 6. It's less expensive, has better battery life, and comes in two size options making it more accessible. Check out the best deals available for the Galaxy Watch 6, so you can get it for even less.

