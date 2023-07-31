Key Takeaways Rumors suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 will have a lighter aluminum case and new software features, potentially making it a great update.

The Pixel Watch 2 is reported to come with four additional watch faces, offering users over 20 different options when factoring in variants.

The battery life of the Pixel Watch 2 will be a key focus area, as it will determine its competitiveness against rivals like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

While we haven't heard anything directly from Google, rumors and early reports suggest that a Pixel Watch 2 is set to make an appearance sometime this year. The watch may not have a dramatically updated look, but it could make use of different materials, going with a lighter material for its case, and is expected to bring new software features with Wear OS 4. According to a new report, the watch will also come with new watch faces, giving users more ways to customize the look.

As reported by Android Authority, the Pixel Watch 2 will have four additional watch faces: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. And despite there only being four new watch faces, users will have many more options, as each watch face will also have variants options, bringing the total count to 20. While this is quite exciting, there is some bad news here, as the news outlet also reports that these watch faces could be exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2.

You can see an example of the variants of the watch faces listed above, with the Accessible watch having four different options, giving users access to configurations like Circular, Linear, Stacked time, and Just time. While there's a common theme, each variant offers just enough of a difference to make it unique.

We can also see the variants that are available with Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold watch faces. The watch faces provide users with areas that can be changed, and give the freedom to introduce more or less complications, depending on the user's preference. As for colors, you can see that there are many different options, and theming will look even more seamless thanks to the watch running Wear OS 4.

For the most part, the Pixel Watch 2 looks like it's shaping up to be a great update. But one area that consumers will be focused on is whether the newer model will provide better battery life than the Pixel Watch. If Google can achieve this, there's a chance that it could become one of the best smartwatches on the market. But the competition is going to be fierce, especially with the recent introduction of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.