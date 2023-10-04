The Pixel Watch 2 is the latest addition to the line of Google smartwatches and aims to fall in the category of the best smartwatches out today. Of course, that includes making improvements across the board from its predecessor, and that entails the watch being better for health and activity tracking.

The previous generation Pixel Watch was water-resistant and splash-proof. That doesn’t bode well for much actual water activity. The Pixel Watch 2 is IP68 water and dustproof rated, but what does that mean for you?

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is water-resistant up to 1.5 meters

If you’re worried about having to take off your watch every time you are going to take a shower, you can put those worries to rest. With an IP68 waterproof rating, the Pixel Watch 2 can handle being submerged to depths of 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. A shower, washing the dishes, none of these activities will do any damage to the Pixel Watch 2.

That being said, you wouldn’t want to go swimming wearing the watch. The 1.5-meter depth isn’t deep enough, nor that 30 minutes long enough for a regular swimming routine at the pool. The IP68 rating is also for freshwater only. So, if you happen to be a coastal resident and like to get your activity in the ocean, the Pixel Watch 2 is at risk of being damaged. Of course, a protective Pixel Watch 2 case is a great way to prolong the lifespan of the watch, in and outside the water.

An additional note on waterproof ratings

Waterproof ratings aren't necessarily ironclad. When you see an IP rating, the first number represents the device's ability to protect against solids, like dust and dirt, and is on a scale from 0 to 6, where 6 is the best protection available. The second number is the waterproof rating. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) oversees and sets these standards for electrical devices.

In order to receive an 8 on this scale, a device must be able to withstand being submerged under one meter of water for 30 minutes. But that’s where the standard ends. Beyond the minimum marker, the manufacturer dictates its devices' waterproofing capabilities. So, when you see an IP68-rated device, know the minimum waterproof rating is one meter for a half hour, but consult the manufacturer for its true waterproofing capabilities.