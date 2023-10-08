The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the company’s second smartwatch offering under the Pixel brand, offering a sleek, more refined option over the first release. Combined with the year-over-year improvements of Wear OS, the Android-based smartwatch operating system, you'll get an option that may pique the interest of some Apple fans. But does the Pixel Watch 2 even work with the iPhone?

The short answer is no; to pair a Pixel Watch 2, you’ll need a compatible Android phone running Android OS 9.0 or later. Like Apple locking down the Apple Watch so you can only utilize it with an iPhone, Google has locked its series of Pixel Watch devices to its own Android ecosystem. Sorry, iPhone users, this isn’t the smartwatch you’re seeking. You may want to take a look at some of other great smartwatches.

Smartwatches for iPhone

Lucky for you, Google isn’t the only manufacturer producing smartwatches. Of course, there is the Apple Watch, but you can also find options from other manufacturers like Garmin, Fitbit, and Withings. However, here is the deal: if you own an iPhone and want a smartwatch, you are going to want to go with the Apple Watch in the majority of situations.

Due to Apple locking down its ecosystem, third-party watches won’t have full access to some critical services such as iMessages, so if you are hoping to respond to iMessages on your wrist, you are out of luck. You’ll also find yourself unable to use your voice assistant to play music on Apple Music or track your daily movement and exercise goals within the Fitness app.

If you don’t want an Apple Watch, you can buy a third-party solution, but the limited access to iOS means most smartwatches will be relegated to being fitness trackers (via a third-party app) or an effortless way to control simple multimedia controls from your wrist. If you’re an intense fitness enthusiast, you may want to check out what Garmin has to offer.

The overall recommendation

If you have an iPhone, you will likely want to grab an Apple Watch for your wrist. While the Google Pixel Watch 2 is an attractive option for Android users, you’ll be missing out on functionality if you decide to cross the Apple-Google divide and pick one of these smartwatches up. For fitness lovers, there are a few exceptions, such as the Garmin Epix or Fitbit Charge 5, which provide all the fitness data you could want but fall short of providing full functionality.

Apple Watch Series 9 $390 $441 Save $51 Apple's series of smartwatches remains the best pairing for the iPhone. With tight integration into the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch Series 9 can display smartphone notifications, track your daily exercise goals with Apple Fitness, and provide direct access to Siri and Apple Music; it is also the only smartwatch with full iMessage compatibility. $390 at Amazon $399 at Apple

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $590 $800 Save $210 Garmin smartwatches provide a fitness-forward option for iPhone users. The Garmin Epix 2 is the perfect match for professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. While most people will find Apple Watch to provide the most desired of stats, Garmin goes the extra mile with detailed training and recovery data, workouts, and coaching. $590 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy

Despite not being an optimal choice for iPhone owners, the Google Pixel Watch 2 remains an excellent smartwatch for Android fans. If you're using a Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, or other smartphone running Android 9 or greater, the Pixel Watch 2 is a stylish option for tracking your health and keeping abreast of your notifications. New safety features, including Medical ID, Safety Check, and a more accurate heart rate monitor, make the Pixel Watch 2 a solid buy if you like to live within the Google ecosystem.