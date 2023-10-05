The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the newest of the best smartwatches out there. While it's not very visually different from the original Pixel Watch, one of the features it retains is compatibility with a wide range of Android phones. So, if you're wondering if the Google Pixel Watch 2 works with Samsung phones, the good news we have to share with you is that yes, the Pixel Watch 2 does work with Samsung phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and even some older Samsung phones too.

Why the Google Pixel Watch 2 works with Samsung phones

The Google Pixel Watch 2 works with Samsung phones because of two software-related things. Your Samsung phone will need to be running Android 9 or newer and be connected to Wi-Fi or LTE. Secondly, you'll need to have the latest version of the Google Pixel Watch app installed on your device. Most modern Samsung phones are running Android 13 or newer, so this shouldn't be a concern, and most modern Samsung phones can install the Google Pixel Watch app without issue, too. There won't be any physical limitations on features because the Pixel Watch is designed to be open for all Android users to enjoy.

Once you confirm you meet those requirements, you'll be good to go. You can turn on Bluetooth, connect your band to the watch, turn on the watch, and proceed with setup. If it's an initial setup that you're going through, you can simply place your watch near your phone, and you should be prompted to pair it. If not, you can launch the Google Pixel Watch app to get started and will be taken through the process of pairing with a code, connecting a Google Account, setting up a PIN, and other settings.

So, going back to the original question at hand, yes, the Google Pixel Watch 2 will work with Samsung phones. Remember, though, if you're buying a Google Pixel Watch 2, you'll want to also consider a Pixel Watch 2 case so your watch stays protected from the elements.

Nothing is wrong with going with a Samsung Galaxy Watch, either. If you own a Samsung phone, a Galaxy Watch will get you access to Samsung's suite of health apps, and you won't have to worry about paying for Fitbit Premium to unlock advanced health statistics. The choice is yours.

Google Pixel Watch 2 The Google Pixel Watch 2 enters the flagship smartwatch world with improved health and activity tracking, along with improved battery life compared to its predecessor. The new watch also sees new straps that are more comfortable and breathable to wear.