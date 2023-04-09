The Pixel Watch was a fair first attempt at a smartwatch from Google. It made it onto our favorite smartwatches list because it left a strong impression that made us cautiously optimistic about the next iteration, not because it's perfect. Assuming Google doesn't prematurely kill the Pixel Watch (highly unlikely), the Pixel Watch 2 could very well be the Apple Watch of Android that we always wanted.

Google has a lot of growing pains to address before it can seal the deal, but we have some ideas for how Google can make the Pixel Watch 2 something we want to open our wallets for.

Give us two size options

The Pixel Watch has a 41mm stainless steel case that's just too small. It's a dainty watch that only looks good on some people's wrists, and, sadly, I am not one of them. The one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work for watches, just like it doesn't in the case of clothes. Other smartwatch makers like Samsung and Apple solve this simple problem by offering multiple size options. Between the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, I get to pick between 40mm, 44mm, and 45mm case sizes. Similarly, I can pick between 41mm and 45mm sizes with the Apple Watch Series 8, or go all in with a 49mm Titanium Apple Watch Ultra. Those are simply not an option when it comes to the Pixel Watch.

It's not about wanting a larger display, a bigger battery, or a bigger case. It's just about the aesthetics; I'm not going to wear something all day if it doesn't look good on my wrist. We want the Pixel Watch 2 to be offered in at least two sizes, with one of them being larger than 41mm. Otherwise, many will just wear another watch.

Better battery life

Battery life is one of the biggest factors to consider while buying any device, let alone a smartwatch. A lot of the newer watches have gotten better in this department, but the Pixel Watch remains weak. As we mentioned in our review, the Pixel Watch has terrible battery life, especially if you use the always-on display. You'll likely find yourself charging it twice a day, which is simply inexcusable for a smartwatch in 2023.

This is even more of a dealbreaker when you consider that other smartwatches on the market can easily last more than a day on a single charge.

Design changes: Ditch the proprietary band, trim the bezels

The Pixel Watch band mechanism comes with a learning curve. It's nothing you can't get used to, but it would be nice to not have to deal with proprietary straps. Not only does it make using the watch more complicated to use, but it limits the number of extra bands you can buy, making them more expensive and hard to find.

Google has a bunch of options to choose from, but they don't go easy on your wallet and quickly add up when you buy multiple units. There is a workaround to make a regular 20mm watch strap work with the Pixel Watch, but it shouldn't be this complicated. It would be nice to have a universal strap mechanism.

While we are discussing design changes, it would also be nice if Google could trim down the bezels around the display. They're not too offensive, but it would be nice to have the same beautiful domed screen design with relatively slim bezels. The 1.2-inch OLED panel here already looks nice and crisp, and we should see more of it.

It would also be nice if we can get some sort of Pro or an active version with more durable build materials, but I doubt that's a priority for Google right now.

Better health and fitness tracking

The Pixel Watch offers a decent amount of health and activity tracking features, but I'm afraid it's not enough to keep up with the competition. Similarly priced smartwatches are packed with more advanced tracking features like continuous SpO2 monitoring and temperature sensors. The Pixel Watch doesn't even support automatic workout detection. That's a glaring omission for a smartwatch that demands top dollars to go against the best in the business. Granted, the Pixel Watch doesn't necessarily follow the fitness-first approach such as brands like Garmin, but I frankly expected more out of the Pixel Watch, especially considering how it's backed by the Fitbit platform.

These potential upgrades are, of course, in addition to the usual spec bump we expect to see on the next iteration of the Pixel Watch. It remains to be seen how much of this will come to fruition, but I hope Google is cooking something better behind the scenes. We'll continue to hunt for more information about the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel 8 series smartphones, so stay tuned.