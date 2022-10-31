Google announced its new Pixel hardware at the top of the month, releasing it the very next week to eager consumers. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have received favorable reviews, the Pixel Watch is a bit of a mixed bag, with a majority of reviews stating that the battery life is, well, to be frank, terrible. So if Google is rating the watch to last up to 24 hours, you kind of start to wonder, how is it achieving these numbers?

Luckily, Google explains how it achieves 24-hour battery life with the Pixel Watch.

According to Google's Pixel Watch help page, its 24-hour battery rating is based on the following:

240 notifications

280 time checks

A 5 min LTE phone call.

45 min LTE and GPS workout with downloaded YouTube music playback

50 minutes of navigation (Google Maps) while connected to a phone via Bluetooth®️

The watch configured with the default settings, including the Always-on display set to off

So in a 24-hour time span, the watch was tested using its default settings and with the AOD feature turned off. Furthermore, the watch received 240 notifications, and the time was checked 280 times, which is quite an extraordinary amount. During its testing, it also took a five-minute call, did 50 minutes worth of navigation, and did 45 minutes of work-outs. Of course, everyone will have different usage statistics, so an opinion really can't be given with regard to Google's testing methods.

If there is one thing that's constant with achieving great battery life on any wearable and not just the Pixel Watch, it's that turning off the AOD will yield substantially more battery life than having the AOD on. On its help page, Google does recommend Battery Saver Mode or Full Doze Mode if you're trying to save battery life. It also has a breakdown of its settings that could improve battery life on the Pixel Watch. If interested, you can now purchase the watch starting at $349.99.

Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from Google under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways but has a lot of charm for what it is. View at Best Buy View at Amazon

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google