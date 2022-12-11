The Pixel Watch marks Google's official entry into the smartwatch market. It runs the latest version of Wear OS out of the box and comes loaded with many fitness features, including continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, and so on. Similar to the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 5, the Pixel Watch comes in two variants: a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi only model and the cellular model. The Bluetooth-only model needs to be connected to your smartphone all the time to receive notifications, calls, and stream music. On the other hand, the cellular model can do all of these without needing your phone. If you decide to opt for the Pixel Watch cellular model, you might have a few questions, such as does it support 5G? Or do you need to insert a physical SIM card?

Does the Pixel Watch support 5G?

The Pixel Watch cellular model supports 4G LTE connectivity but not 5G. Considering 5G support on smartwatches has not become commonplace yet, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Similarly, popular smartwatches like the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 5 also lack 5G connectivity. As far as streaming music and smartwatch apps are concerned, 4G LTE will be more than sufficient. Furthermore, 5G would probably consume more power than 4G LTE, so it makes sense why smartwatch makers would not opt for it — especially with the Pixel Watch's poor battery life.

Does the Pixel Watch accept eSIM?

With the Pixel Watch 4G LTE, you won't have to worry about physical SIM cards as the watch comes with a built-in eSIM. To use cellular connectivity, you'll need to set up an eSIM profile and activate an LTE plan for your Pixel Watch. Just make sure your phone and watch use the same carrier. The cellular feature is only supported by select carriers, so check out this Google post to see if your country and carrier are supported.

