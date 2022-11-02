The Google Pixel Watch offers Always-On display support, but you might not want to use it.

The Google Pixel Watch is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches on the market right now. While it doesn't offer some of the premium features found on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8, it does offer most of the health and fitness tracking features you'd expect to see on a premium Wear OS smartwatch.

In addition, the Pixel Watch offers a couple of extras, like a Google Photos watch face, Google Wallet payments via NFC, fall detection support, and even an Always-On display. If you've just bought yourself a shiny new Pixel Watch and want to use its Always-On display functionality, here's how you can set it up.

Enable Always-On display on the Google Pixel Watch

You can enable the Always-On display feature either on the Pixel Watch itself or by using the Pixel Watch app on your phone. To do this on your watch, head to the Display option in the Settings menu and tap on the toggle next to the Always-on screen option.

You can perform the same function in the Pixel Watch app on your phone as well. Simply head to the Display & gestures option in the Watch preferences menu on the app and tap on the toggle next to the Always-on screen option.

Should you enable Always-On Display on the Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch has a tiny 294mAh battery. Although Google claims that the watch can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, you won't get great battery life if you enable the Always-On display feature.

As Adam Conway mentions in his in-depth review of the Pixel Watch, the feature is a battery hog, and you will end up charging your watch twice a day if you enable it. This makes it a pain to use, especially if you're out and about and don't have access to the charger or a plug point. Therefore, we don't recommend using the Always-On display feature on the Pixel Watch. If you've already enabled it, you can disable it by following the steps above and disabling the toggle next to the Always-on screen option.

If you're still interested in buying the Pixel Watch, you should check out our roundup of the best Pixel Watch deals to save a few bucks on your purchase. It's still a great device with a ton of features, great connectivity with Fitbit apps, and, of course, compatibility with your Pixel device.