The Pixel Watch marks Google’s first foray into the world of wearables. While it’s not the most feature-packed smartwatch on the market, it’s a very good first attempt that offers a unique smartwatch experience. You get the latest Wear OS software experience with deep integration with Google apps and the Fitbit fitness tracking suite. If you’re planning to buy Google’s new smartwatch, you might wonder if it would work with any Android phone or only Pixel smartphones. Here’s what you need to know.

The Pixel Watch isn't exclusive to Pixel smartphones

The good news is that you don't need a Pixel smartphone to use the Pixel Watch. Google's new smartwatch is compatible with all Android phones running Android 8.0 or higher, no matter if it’s a Pixel, a Samsung Galaxy, or any other device. This makes the Pixel Watch one of the most versatile wearables on the market and one of the best choices for anyone looking for a Wear OS smartwatch.

While Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 also work with most Android phones, they don't offer the full-fledged experience when paired with a non-Samsung smartphone. Features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring are only available on Galaxy phones. Not to mention, you have to download half a dozen Samsung apps to set up the watch. Don't pick the Pixel Watch if you're an iPhone owner, though. Just like the Galaxy Watch 5 series, the Pixel Watch isn't compatible with iOS.

At $350, the Google Pixel is more expensive than the Galaxy Watch 5 and the entry-level Apple Watch SE. If you're thinking of picking it up, be sure to check out the best Google Pixel Watch deals to save big.