Google Pixel Watch battery and connectivity details emerge

We’ve seen quite a bit of the Google Pixel Watch over the past couple of weeks. First, it was a Pixel Watch render, then live photos of the device. Although its appearance may no longer be a mystery, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the device. If a source is to be believed, new information has surfaced, giving us new details about the Google Pixel Watch.

According to the folks at 9to5Google, the unannounced Wear OS device will pack a 300 mAh battery. This is great to know, but there are just too many factors involved that prevent us from knowing what really counts, which is how long the Pixel Watch will last. But, you have to give it to them for trying to figure it out. The site extensively compared the Pixel Watch’s reported 300 mAh battery and found similarities with a few models, namely the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Fossil Gen 6, and Skagen’s Faster Gen 6.

Utilizing the data, they speculated that the Pixel Watch could last anywhere from 20 to 48 hours. This is, of course, quite a large spread. But again, it will be hard to know without getting all of the details and even then, this is a device that could get better with time. Expanding its capabilities through software optimizations and updates. In addition to the battery, the source also confirmed that there would be cellular connectivity.

While it is unknown when the Google Pixel Watch will be announced, many speculate that it could arrive during the Google I/O 2022 developer conference. The conference, which takes place on May 11 and May 12 could play host to Google’s new wearable. Hopefully, the smartwatch will emerge during the event, priced to compete. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long as the event is only a couple of weeks away.

