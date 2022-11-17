Google's first Wear OS smartwatch is currently $50 off at Best Buy and Amazon

Google unveiled the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch at its Made by Google event early last month. The Wear OS smartwatch went on sale in the U.S. on October 13 at a starting price of $349.99. If you've been patient enough to hold off on your purchase for the last few weeks, you'd be glad to know that the Pixel Watch is already available at a discount.

Amazon and Best Buy are offering a flat $50 discount on the Bluetooth variant of the Google Pixel Watch as part of their early Black Friday sale. All color variants and active band combos are available at a discounted price of $299.99, so you can pick exactly the colorway that suits your taste. Follow the link below to order your brand-new Pixel Watch right away.

In case you're not familiar with Google's first Wear OS smartwatch, here's a quick rundown. The Pixel Watch features a unique design with a 41mm case, a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a stainless steel case. On the inside, the smartwatch packs Samsung's Exynos 9110 chip, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a 294mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Google Pixel Watch offers pretty much all the features you get with other premium smartwatches on the market, including continuous heart rate monitoring, ECG measurements, AFib detection, real-time exercise tracking, and sleep monitoring. Although it lacks temperature monitoring, the Pixel Watch makes up for it with a couple of exclusive features. It gets new Google Photos watch faces, an SOS mode for emergency calling with the Personal Safety app, and Google Fast Pair support.

While Google does offer an LTE variant of the Pixel Watch, that model is not part of this early Black Friday promo. If that's a deal breaker for you, you can head to our Black Friday deals hub to find more deals on the latest smartwatches.