Can the Google Pixel Watch monitor blood pressure?

The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market right now, combining the best of Wear OS, Google services, and Fitbit. As with other smartwatches on the market, the Pixel Watch can track your sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen level, and stress levels. But what about more advanced health features, such as blood pressure monitoring?

No blood pressure monitoring on this generation of the Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch does not have blood pressure monitoring capabilities. This is likely due to a number of factors, including the fact that this is the first smartwatch from Google and that such a feature would likely add significantly to the cost of the device, making it further difficult to market and sell to users.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Additionally, blood pressure monitoring on a smartwatch isn’t as straightforward and reliable as heart tracking. Usually, your smartwatch needs to be calibrated using a traditional blood pressure cuff before you can use the feature and this process needs to be repeated every few weeks. Not to mention the company also needs to obtain regulatory approval in each country before it can ship such a feature. So it’s possible that Google felt that it would be more trouble than it’s worth to add it to the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch offers many health and fitness features but it doesn't have blood pressure monitoring. Buy from Best Buy

Of course, this could always change in the future; as the Pixel Watch (and other smartwatches) become more advanced, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that reliable blood pressure monitoring could become a staple of smartwatches just like heart rate and blood oxygen tracking.

As of now, if you want a Wear OS smartwatch that monitors blood pressure, you can pick up the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4. Note that the feature is only available in select markets and only works with Samsung smartphones.

Beyond health and fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch also offers deep integration with Google Wallet, Google Photos, and Fitbit. The smartwatch is now available for pre-order in the US and you can save big with the best Pixel Watch deals.