Can the Google Pixel Watch monitor blood sugar?

The Google Pixel Watch offers a host of health features to help you stay on top of your fitness goals. Among them are standard features such as continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, as well as more advanced ones such as monitoring skin temperature. But can the Pixel Watch monitor your blood sugar levels?

No, the Google Pixel Watch can’t measure your blood sugar. This doesn’t come as a surprise as no consumer-grade smartwatch on the market, including the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 5, currently has blood sugar monitoring capabilities.

While Samsung and Apple are reportedly working on integrating noninvasive blood glucose monitoring on their smartwatches, such a feature is unlikely to be commercially available anytime soon. There are a few potential reasons why no smartwatch on the market currently offers the blood sugar monitoring feature. First, blood sugar monitoring requires a finger prick, which is not something that can be done with a smartwatch. Secondly, the technology is not yet advanced enough to miniaturize the necessary sensors and components to fit into a smartwatch. Finally, the skin on the wrist is not an ideal location for monitoring blood sugar levels, as the readings can be affected by factors such as sweat and temperature.

There is a possibility that smartwatches will offer blood sugar monitoring someday. This would be a valuable feature for people with diabetes, allowing them to more easily monitor their blood sugar levels. It would also be useful for people who are trying to lose weight, as it would help them to better understand how their diet is affecting their blood sugar levels.

To reiterate, the new Pixel Watch doesn’t have blood glucose monitoring. However, you can link an external continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device to your smartwatch to view your blood sugar levels in real-time right from your wrist.

