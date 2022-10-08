Can the Google Pixel Watch measure body temperature?

After years of rumors and speculations, Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is finally here. As expected, the smartwatch offers a number of health-tracking features, including continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 blood oxygen tracking. But can the Pixel Watch monitor your skin temperature? Let’s find out.

The skin temperature monitoring feature has gained some traction among smartwatches in recent times. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8 both feature a dedicated skin temperature sensor, while Fitbit devices, including the Charge 5, Sense 2, and Inspire 3, also have it. However, Google’s latest smartwatch misses out on this functionality.

The Pixel Watch doesn’t have a skin temperature sensor similar to the Apple Watch Series 8

Unlike the latest Apple and Samsung smartwatches, the Pixel Watch doesn’t come equipped with a skin temperature sensor. However, it can still track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, workouts, and more. For the unaware, skin temperature is the temperature on your skin’s surface and is different from your body’s core temperature. It usually varies a lot more than your core temperature, as warming up or cooling down the skin is one of the mechanisms of the body to keep the core temperature stable. Smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 8 and Fitbit Charge 5 estimate your baseline wrist temperature when you’re asleep and use that data to analyze nightly changes to it. It’s worth noting that the skin temperature sensing feature is not an infrared thermometer and can’t provide measurements in real time.

Overall, the lack of a skin temperature monitoring feature on the Pixel Watch is not a huge deal. The tech is still in its infancy, and its significance as an indicator for predicting your overall well-being is still very much unproven.

The Google Pixel Watch is now available for purchase. It starts at $350, but you can take advantage of deals to snag it for a lot less.