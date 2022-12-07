The Pixel Watch, Google’s first smartwatch, comes packed with many health and fitness tracking features. These include all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, ECG, workout tracking, and more. In addition, the Pixel Watch can also detect an unusually high heart rate and irregular heart rhythm. But can it go one step further and detect heart attacks?

Why the Pixel Watch can't detect heart attacks

The short answer is no, the Pixel Watch can't warn you or notify you about a heart attack. In fact, no consumer-grade smartwatch on the market, including the Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch 5, can detect one. Smartwatches are not designed or intended for use as medical devices and do not have the necessary tech to accurately detect this complex event. Sure, they all have heart rate monitors and accelerometers, but these are not capable of detecting heart attacks.

While the Pixel Watch can provide useful information about your heart rate and activity levels, it cannot accurately detect heart attacks. Heart attacks are complex medical events with a wide range of symptoms and causes, and detecting them accurately requires specialized medical equipment and expertise. Therefore, if you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or any other symptoms of a heart attack, even if your smartwatch indicates your heart rate is fine, you should seek medical attention immediately.

If you wish to check your heart rate on your Pixel Watch, simply swipe left from the clock face and navigate to the Heart Rate tile. You'll be able to see your current heart rate and a graph of your recent readings. To check your heart rhythm, you'll need to download the Fitbit ECG app, which can analyze your heart data for signs of Atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The Pixel Watch starts at $349, which might be expensive for some, but it's one of the best smartwatches on the market for Android users. You can also find it for a lot less with a great Pixel Watch deal.