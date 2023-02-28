Can the Google Pixel Watch detect falls? Since its release, the answer to that question has always been "no." But now, Google is finally rolling out fall detection to its wearable, giving the Pixel Watch a new tool in its arsenal, one that could potentially really help people and potentially save lives.

Today, Google announced that fall detection support would be rolling out to the Pixel Watch. The feature will allow users to set up the Pixel Watch, so it can detect when someone wearing the smartwatch has experienced a fall. It can do this using a variety of sensors built into the watch, and if an event like this occurs, it will check on the user after 30 seconds of no movement and will contact emergency services automatically after one minute when necessary.

Of course, if users take a tumble, they will be able to prevent the watch from reaching out if it is unnecessary. If users are conscious when after they fall, and they think they are ok, and don't need assistance, they will be able to hit "I'm ok" on the watch to stop the device from calling out to emergency services. Of course, if you're injured and need help immediately, you'll also have the option to select "I fell and need help." As mentioned before, if nothing is done after a fall, the watch will automatically reach out after one minute.

When it does this, it will have an automated message it will play, alerting the call center. This feature is not turned on by default and will require users to head into the watch settings to enable it. Now, there are probably a lot of worries out there with regard to false detections, but Google states that it has done extensive testing to prevent this. Of course, now that it's out in the wild, we'll just have to wait and see just how good the feature really is.

