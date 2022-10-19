Can the Google Pixel Watch detect falls?

Given its premium price tag, you’d expect Google’s Pixel Watch to offer all the features you get with some of the best smartwatches currently on the market, like the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch Series 8. However, that’s not the case. The Pixel Watch doesn’t offer a couple of features that you get with the other two smartwatches, like temperature sensing, as it lacks the required hardware. In addition, Google’s first smartwatch also doesn’t feature fall detection at the moment.

Although the Pixel Watch has the sensors required to power fall detection as a feature, Google is yet to implement it on the software front. The company says that fall detection will arrive on the Pixel Watch sometime in 2023, but it hasn’t provided a definite release timeline.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Google Pixel Watch The Pixel Watch currently lacks fall detection support, but Google will roll it out sometime in 2023. Buy from Best Buy

Once the feature rolls out, the Pixel Watch will be able to detect hard falls. It will then alert you and ask if you want to call emergency services. If it doesn’t receive a response, the Pixel Watch will automatically dial emergency services on your behalf. But the ability to auto-dial emergency numbers won’t be available in some regions.

If Fall Detection support is important to you and you can’t wait until next year for the feature to arrive on the Pixel Watch, you can purchase the Galaxy Watch 5 or Apple Watch Series 8 instead. Both of these models offer fall detection support out of the box, along with a couple of additional features that you won’t get with the Pixel Watch. Not completely sold on the alternatives? Check out our roundup of the best deals on the Pixel Watch to order yours right away!

Is the lack of fall detection on the Google Pixel Watch a deal breaker for you? Would you purchase the smartwatch anyway and wait until next year to receive the feature, or would you go with one of the other alternatives? Let us know in the comments section below.