The Pixel Watch stops by FCC, reveals an LTE model and USB-C charging cable

At Google I/O 2022, Google officially confirmed the existence of the Pixel Watch. At this point, we know pretty much all key details about the upcoming smartwatch, including its chipset, battery capacity, connectivity, etc. A few more details about the Pixel Watch have surfaced ahead of its official launch.

Three models of the Pixel Watch have been spotted on the FCC website, revealing some new tidbits about the smartwatch. According to the regulatory listing, the GQF4C model offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, while the GBZ4S and GWT9R have LTE support. The listings also reveal details about LTE bands. The GBZ4S supports three bands: LTE Band 5, 7, and 26. Meanwhile, the GWT9R supports ten bands: LTE Band 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71.

Another interesting piece of information revealed by the FCC listing is that the Pixel Watch will have a USB-C charging cable. It will be the same magnetic charging puck that we have seen on the Galaxy Watch 4 and other watches, but the other end of the cable will have a USB-C port. In theory, this could mean that users could just plug the cable into their smartphone to charge their Pixel Watch.

Finally, the regulatory listing reveals that the Pixel Watch will be manufactured by Taiwan’s Compal Electronics, the same company that makes the Apple Watch.

According to a recent report, the Pixel Watch will be powered by the Exynos 9110 dual-core chipset and a Cortex-M33 co-processor. The chipset will reportedly be paired with 1.5GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartwatch support a full array of Google features, including Google Assistant and Google Pay Tap to Pay. It will run a new UI of Wear OS, offering a more fluid navigation experience and smart notifications.

The Pixel Watch is set to launch officially this fall alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Source: FCC

Via: 9to5Google