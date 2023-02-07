Although the Google Pixel Watch might not be perfect, it's definitely one of the devices that keeps you coming back. Whether it's the attractive design or its excellent software, this is the Wear OS smartwatch to beat coming into 2023. While software might be an afterthought for some, it's probably one of the more crucial parts of a wearable device. Luckily, Pixel Watch devices are updated frequently, consistently providing either new features or security patches on a monthly basis.

The February 2023 security update just released and although that means new security patches are rolling out to supported Pixel devices, it also means other compatible devices are also seeing updates as well. The Google Pixel Watch update for February 2023 is now available, giving Pixel Watch users running Wear OS 3.5 a more secure experience.

On Google's end, it has stated in its post that it has pushed out the update to the Pixel Watch. It should arrive on Pixel Watch devices running on Wear OS 3.5. While the update has been pushed out, there is always the chance that it won't arrive on supported devices today. The firm has warned that there is a roll-out period which will happen in phases, and timing will be dependent on wireless carriers and devices.

When the update arrives to the watch, you should see a notification indicating that an over-the-air update is now available. If you've never experienced and update on a Wear OS smartwatch before, you can always follow our guide to learn how to perform the update. While you might already have a smartwatch, you might be using one that doesn't get frequent updates, or you've been looking to purchase something new. If that's the case, be sure to take a look at some of the best smartwatches out right now.

Source: Google