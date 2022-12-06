In addition to the first stable Android 13 QPR1 release for Pixel devices and the Android security patches for December 2022, Google is also rolling out the first OTA update for the Pixel Watch this week. However, instead of new features, the update brings a few bug fixes and improvements to Google's first Wear OS smartwatch and the Android security patches for December 2022.

9to5Google reports that the first on-device OTA update for the Pixel Watch (firmware version RWD9.220429.070) brings four noteworthy changes:

Fixes and improvements for hands-free profile (HFP) calling.

Battery saver enable/disable single tap support has been added.

Fix for issue where watch face complications occasionally were not displaying correct data.

Fix for issue where exercise layout was sometimes cut off.

As mentioned earlier, the OTA update also brings the watch to a December 5, 2022 security patch level. If you haven't received the update already, Google says it should reach all supported Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 3.5 over the next few weeks. You can check for it manually by heading to the Settings app on your watch and navigating to the System updates section within the System menu. Before installing the update, make sure your Pixel Watch has at least 50% battery remaining and is connected to Wi-Fi.

Although the OTA update doesn't bring any significant features, the Pixel Watch recently received new tiles for sunrise/sunset and favorite contacts, along with an updated Google Keep app. Google also rolled out a new Fitbit Sleep Profile for improved sleep tracking, which works in sync with the smartwatch to offer users additional sleep tracking information and tips to get better sleep.

Have you received the first on-device OTA update on your Pixel Watch? How's your experience been with Google's first Wear OS smartwatch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google