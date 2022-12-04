There are several smartwatches that work with both Android phones and iPhones, but is the Pixel Watch one of them? Let's find out.

The Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch, and it's a pretty compelling offering for a "first-gen" product. We wouldn't say it's the best smartwatch on the market right now, but there is a lot to like about it. The Pixel Watch turned out to be a lot better than what we expected, so we see why many people, including the ones that use an iPhone, may find it very appealing. It works well with Android phones, but what about an iPhone? Can you use the Google Pixel Watch with an iPhone? The short answer to that question is no, the Pixel Watch is designed only to be used with Android phones.

Google has confirmed that its Pixel Watch does not support Apple's iOS operating system and therefore will not work with an iPhone, at least for now. Google hasn't indicated whether the Pixel Watch will get iOS support in the future, so it's safe to assume that it's not happening anytime soon. If you are an iPhone user who hates the Apple Watch for some reason, then you'll have to turn to other Wear OS options or pick something with custom software.

Google Pixel Watch alternatives for iPhone users

The lack of iOS support on the Pixel Watch has nothing to do with Google's Wear OS though. We say that because the Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch -- which also runs Wear OS 3 software out of the box -- works with iPhones. That's a great Wear OS smartwatch, but it costs $1,290 which is significantly more than the Pixel Watch. We recommend checking out the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra or the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch instead. They're both powered by Google's Wear OS, and won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Alternatively, you can also consider checking out the Fitbit devices because they're compatible with iPhones. The Google Pixel Watch heavily relies on Fitbit integration for all health and fitness features, so you'll essentially get a very similar experience overall with a dedicated Fitbit device. We recommend checking out the new Fitbit Sense 2.

These smartwatches may not offer the same features as the Pixel Watch, but they come very close. But even the Pixel Watch won't work as seamlessly with an iPhone as an Apple Watch would, so it may be worth checking out our best Apple Watch collection to see if you like the newer ones that Apple recently launched. We recommend picking up the Apple Watch Series 8 but feel free to explore other options too.

So which smartwatch are you planning to buy for your iPhone? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.