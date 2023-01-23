Although Google's Pixel Watch utilizes the Fitbit app for various health and fitness tracking features, it doesn't support all the features available on Fitbit's own lineup of trackers. For instance, the watch lacks SpO2 tracking, high/low heart alert notifications, skin temperature variation, and irregular heart rhythm notifications. However, one of these features recently appeared for some Pixel Watch users, even though it's not officially supported.

9to5Google reports that the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature is appearing for some users in the Discover tab of the Fitbit app. The feature expands on the Pixel Watch's current atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection functionality, which requires users to manually trigger a 30-second scan that records electrical signals to detect signs of AFib. Instead of requiring manual input, the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature continuously works in the background to detect signs of an irregular heart rhythm that may be linked to AFib.

Interestingly, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are available on pretty much all Fitbit trackers, including the Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, Versa 3, Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 5, Charge 4, Charge 3, Luxe, Inspire 3, and Inspire 2. However, the feature is not listed in the official support documents, product pages, or specifications for the Google Pixel Watch.

3 Images

Close

Screenshots via 9to5Google

Despite that, it's showing up in the Fitbit app's Discover tab under the "Assessments & Reports" carousel for some users, with a detailed explanation of how the feature works and a shortcut to "View Notifications," which notes when it last analyzed heart rhythm data.

Given that it's not officially supported, we're not sure if Fitbit enabled the feature intentionally or if it results from a bug. We've reached out to Google for confirmation, and we'll update this post as soon as we have more info.

Have you received Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications on your Pixel Watch? Let us know in the comments below.

Via: 9to5Google