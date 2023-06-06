Today, Google has announced a new update for the Pixel Watch. The June update has already started rolling out, but if you don't see it on your smartwatch yet, don't panic, as Google states that the update will roll out "over the next week in phases." If you were hoping to see some exciting new features or major changes, prepare to be disappointed, as this update doesn't look to offer anything significant bug fixes, security patches, and other improvements.

According to the release notes, it simply states that this update includes the "latest security patches, bug fixes, and improvements for Pixel Watch users." The Pixel Watch update comes in as version RWDC.230605.004, and per usual, Google advises those curious to head to its website to see the specifics when it comes to security issues patched this month. If you are interested in this latest update, you'll want to see if it's available by heading into the Settings menu, then diving into the System section, then popping into the System Updates menu. From there, you should be able to download the update, and since it's downloaded over the air, it could take some time, so please be patient.

While the current Pixel Watch is running on Wear OS 3.5, the company has already shared plans for its platform's future by announcing Wear OS 4 during Google I/O 2023. The firm showed off a new Watch Face Format tool that will give developers an easier way to design and maintain Wear OS watch faces. The new tool will allow developers to focus solely on the aesthetic and features of the watch face without having to worry about optimizing it for battery and performance. If all goes to plan, the new version of Wear OS will be able to take care of the backend, bringing a more seamless experience for developers and users.

During the developer conference, Google also announced new controls for the Google Home app on Wear OS 4, along with a Gmail and Google Calendar app for Wear OS. Both of these apps will give users quick access, like quick responses to emails, the ability to check their schedule, view events, and more. Google did show off some new hardware like the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, but a next-generation Pixel Watch wasn't on stage. Rumors have been swirling for months about a Pixel Watch 2 that could pop up before the end of 2023. The watch will reportedly come with a new Snapdragon processor and could even potentially have improved battery life over the current model. For this we will just have to wait and see.