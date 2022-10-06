The all-new Pixel Watch features a unique design and works seamlessly with Google apps

After showcasing the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch at its I/O developer conference this May, Google has now finally brought it to the market. Launched alongside the Pixel 7 series at today’s Made by Google event, the Pixel Watch offers a unique design, premium finish, and a host of useful features that set it apart from other Wear OS smartwatches on the market.

Google Pixel Watch: Specifications

Specification Pixel Watch Material & Size 41mm

Stainless Steel Case

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Dimensions & Weight 12.3mm thick

32g Display Processor Exynos 9110 RAM & Storage 2GB RAM Battery & Charging 294mAh

Fast wireless charging Durability 5ATM water resistance OS Wear OS 3.5 Colors Matte black

Silver

Gold

Design & customization

As you’ve probably seen in the various teasers that Google shared over the last few months, the Pixel Watch features a pebble-shaped body with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 dome on the top that seamlessly blends with a stainless-steel case. It features a digital crown on the right side along with a button and a microphone, a speaker grille on the left side, and a host of sensors on the back.

The Pixel Watch comes in three case finishes — Matte Black, Gold, and Silver — each with a complementary silicone band included in the box. But Google has also launched a host of other band options that you can purchase separately to customize its look.

The company has seven different types of bands on offer, ranging from bracelet-style straps for fitness enthusiasts to metal bands that give the watch a premium look. You can pair these bands with a wide range of new watch faces to further personalize the Pixel Watch.

Fitness tracking & other useful features

Along with a myriad of customization options, the Pixel Watch offers support for a wide range of fitness tracking features. The smartwatch runs Wear OS 3 out of the box and comes with the Fitbit app preinstalled, which offers features like ECG measurements, continuous heart rate monitoring, AFib detection, Readiness score, real-time exercise tracking, and sleep monitoring. To help users make the most of these features, Google is also offering six months of Fitbit Premium for free with the smartwatch.

In addition to the fitness tracking features, the Pixel Watch has a couple of other handy features on offer. These include notification support, calling/messaging support on the LTE model, Google Wallet payments via NFC, camera controls with the Pixel Camera shutter feature, new Google Photos watch faces, smart home controls with the Google Home app, and Google Assistant support. Other noteworthy features include an SOS mode for emergency calling with the Personal Safety app, fall detection support, and Google Fast Pair support.

As far as battery life is concerned, Google says that the Pixel Watch’s 294mAh battery will last up to 24 hours on a single charge. For charging, Google will ship the Pixel Watch with a magnetic charging puck with a USB Type-C connector which will charge the smartwatch up to 50% in just half an hour. A full charge will take about 80 minutes.

Google Pixel Watch: Pricing & Availability

The Pixel Watch is available in one size only, but buyers can choose between Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and LTE variants. The Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model will retail for $349.99, while the LTE version will set you back $399.99.

The Pixel Watch is available for pre-order starting today, with the open sale to commence on October 13. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and would like to give the Pixel Watch a chance, you can pre-order it by following the link above.

What do you think about Google’s first Wear OS smartwatch? Do you like its design, or would you much rather go with a Galaxy Watch 5 or an Apple Watch Series 8? Let us know in the comments section below.