In addition to the March 2023 update for the Pixel 6 series, Google has released the March 2023 Google Pixel Watch as well. The update is set to roll out to all supported devices over the next week. The update includes bug fixes, access to new settings, Fall Detection, and more.

While there's a lot to go through, perhaps the highlight feature of this latest update is Fall Detection. Fall Detection was announced towards the end of last month, and give users the ability to contact emergency services if a fall is detected. This service will give users plenty of control, like being able to cancel communication to emergency services when a fall occurs. Also, when the Pixel Watch is now powered down or on low energy and cannot power up, users will be able to push on the crown to see the time. This is a nice feature to have so that you can at least see the time when necessary.

Furthermore, the crown is getting some control features, allowing users to enable AOD and also enhance the brightness of the display in ambient mode when interacted with. In addition, users will also be able to quickly enable and disable to the battery saver mode in QSS. The company has also managed to optimize the touchscreen of the display, bringing improved sensitivity. Furthermore, there will be accessibility settings for the visuals of the watch, along with the audio through a mono option.

Google is aware of some issues with the Pixel Watch and its alarms, and stated that the update for this problem will come in the next few weeks through a separate update that will be available through the Google Play Store. The company also shares that if you don't want to miss this update, be sure to auto updates are enabled in your Play Store settings on the Pixel Watch.

