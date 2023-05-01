In addition to the May 2023 security update for Pixel smartphones, Google is also launching the Pixel Watch May 2023 update as well. Although the update is out today, Google does state that it will roll out "over the next week in phases." It doesn't add any significant features, but it does provide updated security for those using the wearable. The Pixel Watch update comes in as build number RWDA.230114.013.

As far as the details go, there really aren't any, with the Google Pixel Watch Help page stating "the May 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users." Google has done an excellent job of keeping its watch and phones up to date. Although new features and additions would be more welcome, we will most likely see more of this next month during Google I/O 2023.

Although the update will automatically arrive over-the-air, you can always try to see if it's available by heading into the Settings menu, then System, and System Updates. If you tap on this and an update begins to download, you're good to go. It could take some time to download so just be patient. The Pixel Watch was first revealed in May 2022 at Google I/O 2022, and made its official debut in October of the same year.

It has become one of the best smartwatches in 2023, but some are wondering whether a follow-up could arrive soon. It's hard to say whether Google will unveil a Pixel Watch 2 any time soon, but there's always a chance that it could happen. If so, what are some things you'd like to see?