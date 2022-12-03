Connect the Pixel Watch with your wireless earphones to listen to music or take calls on the go without having to reach out for your phone.

Following years of rumors and leaks, Google’s first-ever smartwatch — Pixel Watch — is finally official. It’s not the most powerful or feature-rich smartwatch, but there are many things to like about here, including its beautiful design, polished software experience, and Fitbit integration. Like most smartwatches, the Google Pixel Watch is a companion to your smartphone, letting you quickly glance at important notifications, make calls, and more without touching your phone. In addition, it also offers the convenience of connecting your earphones, so you can stream music straight from the watch and leave your phone behind. But the question is can you pair the watch with any earphones?

The answer is yes. The Pixel Watch can be paired with any wireless earbuds or headphones, not just the Google Pixel Buds. By connecting your Bluetooth headphones to the Pixel Watch, you can listen to music or take calls without having to reach out for your phone. This can be especially helpful when you’re on the go or working out. You can also download music files directly to your Pixel Watch thanks to 16GB of storage onboard. That means you'll still be able to listen to your music if you decide not to bring your phone with you on a run or walk.

How to pair the Pixel Watch with Bluetooth earphones?

Put your Bluetooth earphones in pairing mode.

On your Pixel Watch, swipe down to reveal the notification panel.

Tap Settings > Connections > Bluetooth > Available devices.

Wait for the watch to search for nearby devices.

Tap the name of your earphones from the list and follow the on-screen instructions to connect them.

